CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Jini Thornton Shares Money Moves You Should Take Care Of Before The End Of The Year [WATCH[

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIhp3_0ccdV2eg00

There are less than 100 days in the year and it’s time that we get it together.  There are many ways we make our money stretch for the end of the year and our money expert Jini Thornton explains some money moves we need to make by the end of the year.  Some of these moves include student loans, debt, and also strategizing for shortages at the end of the year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

[ione_media_gallery src="https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com" id="2558628" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

What to Know Before Making These Year-End Stock Options Moves

Taxes are often a concern for employees with stock options. Investors may consider accelerating income into a lower-tax year by selling stock or exercising non-qualified stock options. However, investors need to consider their complete situation before making any moves, financial experts say. Taxes are often a concern for employees with...
STOCKS
Corbin Times Tribune

BUSH: Working on end-of-the-year money moves

Here are some things you might consider before saying goodbye to 2021. What has changed for you in 2021? For some, this year has been as complicated as learning a new dance. Did you start a new job or leave a job behind? That’s one step. Did you retire? There’s another step. Did you retire? That’s practically a pirouette.
BUSH, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Smiley
BGR.com

The next stimulus check comes out next week – here’s who’s getting paid

The latest stimulus checks — which were the latest installment of an advance payment of the child tax credit — were sent out about three weeks ago. But it’s almost that time again, believe it or not, for an all-new wave of checks to start hitting bank accounts. The next stimulus check will be here not this Friday, but the following Friday — October 15, to be specific. It’s the fourth in what will eventually be a six-check series of stimulus payments, a benefit that will ultimately send hundreds of dollars to families with eligible children. Today’s Top Deal Luxurious bed sheets...
INCOME TAX
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

19
Followers
105
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy