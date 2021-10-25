CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. health experts monitor new COVID-19 variant growing in the U.K.

By Camille Connor
Kait 8
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - AY.4.2, also referred to as “Delta Plus” is a subvariant of the Delta variant, and it is currently spreading in the United Kingdom. In an appearance on Meet The Press Sunday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “We absolutely are following...

www.kait8.com

