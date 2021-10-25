Comedian Jeff Garlin: “My job is to ease people’s pain.”

Before December of 1953, practitioners of stand-up comedy followed a fairly standard template that consisted of someone standing up on a stage, reeling off one joke after another, often accompanied by a rim shot to alert audiences when to laugh. The topics would be largely non-controversial in nature (unless you were a mother-in-law, I suppose) and if someone like Bob Hope did drift into making jokes about politicians, they tended to be innocuous enough so that he could still hit the links with the subjects of his punchlines without too much discomfort. Occasionally, a comedian would tailor a couple of their jokes for wherever they were appearing—inserting the name of a local politician or sports team into a punchline—but, for the most part, the material they delivered would rarely vary. And since this was before the days of television appearances, they could coast on the same material for quite a long time.

