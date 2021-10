Radio is enjoying a rich cash infusion in the form of relentless advertising from sportsbooks competing tooth and nail for market share in the 18 states and the District of Columbia where online gambling is live and legal. But the deluge of ads, across TV, radio and other media, has raised concerns among regulators and industry watchdogs that could threaten what has quickly mushroomed into one of radio’s top ad categories.

GAMBLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO