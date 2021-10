The Atlanta Hawks have extremely high expectations come into this season. After losing the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals 4 games to 2, the Hawks have lofty goals. Their fanbase and the city of Atlanta are extremely excited and they have high expectations for the team as well. The Hawks started this season on a positive note and are living up to these high expectations through the first regular-season game. They defeated the Dallas Mavericks in a blowout victory, 113-87. The team was clicking on a high level on the court. The State Farm Arena home crowd pushed the team as well.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO