Glunk leads Loyalsock past Lewisburg

WILLIAMSPORT — When Loyalsock tailback Davion Hill has the ball in his hand, his electricity is quickly apparent.

His teammate, junior receiver Rian Glunk, doesn't have that jump-off-the-page athleticism at first glance — unless you were one of the Lewisburg players trying to stop him Monday night.

Glunk scored four touchdowns — two receiving and two on special teams — as the Lancers picked up a 48-24 victory over Lewisburg. The game was postponed on Oct. 8 due to COVID-19 issues.

"(Glunk is) really fast, and he's got great ball skills," Loyalsock coach Justin VanFleet said. "When the ball is in the air, he can adjust and go and get it. He's an individual that understands route concepts. He always knows where he needs to go. To go along with all that, he has a great connection with our quarterback (Tyler Gee).

The Lancers (5-4) jumped to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Green Dragons tried to make it interesting.

"The way (Loyalsock) plays, and with how many athletes they have, you have to be in it the whole time," Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks said. "Once they get up by 14, it turns into a really tough battle."

Ethan Dominick found Owen Ordonez on a crossing route deep in Loyalsock territory out of the Wildcat formation, and the 6-foot-3 tight end outran the defense for an 85-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Lewisburg defense stiffened in the second quarter, not allowing a punt, and forcing two turnovers in Loyalsock territory. Ordonez sacked Gee and forced a fumble, but Lewisburg fumbled back the ball two plays later.

The second forced fumble came when Jerval Weeks-Shuler was trying to pick up a first down on third-and-12. The Green Dragons took over at Loyalsock's 45, and it took them 10 plays to cover 28 yards before Cohen Hoover kicked a 34-yard field goal to cut the Lancers' lead to 14-10.

"We couldn't get points on the board like you want in those situations," Wicks said. "We're moving the ball, and doing what we wanted to do, but once we got into their territory, we made a mistake. We get a holding penalty or we do something that throws us off track.

"When we played well, we don't have those mistakes."

Glunk had the answer, though. He caught the ensuing kickoff with his heels just short of the goal line near the right hash. He attacked the middle of Lewisburg's coverage, and then cut to the left sideline for a 99-yard score. The Lancers took the 21-10 lead to the locker room.

The Green Dragons (4-4), which had a four-game winning streak snapped, converted a third-and-7 from their 15 on a 23-yard run by Dominick. A fake punt was then stopped 2 yards short of first down, giving Loyalsock the ball on the Green Dragons' 46. Six plays later, Hill scored his second touchdown of the game, this a 6-yard run, to give Loyalsock a 28-10 lead.

Lewisburg again drove into Loyalsock territory but was stopped on downs. Gee (14-of-16, 252 yards) then found Glunk down the right sideline, and he adjusted to catch the ball for a 55-yard TD and a 35-10 advantage.

Gee later hit Shuler-Weeks with a 60-yard TD strike after the third fourth-down stop of the second half by the Loyalsock defense. Glunk sent triggered the mercy-rule with a 60-yard punt return that made it 48-10.

Lewisburg's Jeremiah Davis returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards to the Loyalsock 6 to set up Dominick's 1-yard TD run with 5:45 left, cutting the margin to 48-17. Dominick finished with a game-high 107 yards rushing.

Lewisburg would recover the onside kick, and score again when Zander Walter's pass was tipped by Tyler Suddath and right to Cam Michaels (10 catches, 110 yards) for a 29-yard touchdown.

LOYALSOCK 48, LEWISBURG 24

Lewisburg (4-4);7;3;0;14 — 24

Loyalsock (5-4);14;7;14;14 — 48

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

Loy-Rian Glunk 6 pass from Tyler Gee (Evan Anderson kick)

Loy-Davion Hill 9 run (Anderson kick)

Lew-Owen Ordonez 85 pass from Ethan Dominick (Cohen Hoover kick)

Second quarter

Lew-FG Hoover 34

Loy-Glunk 99 kickoff return (Anderson kick)

Third quarter

Loy-Hill 6 run (Anderson kick)

Loy-Glunk 55 pass from Gee (Anderson kick)

Fourth quarter

Loy-Jerval Shuler-Weeks 60 pass from Gee (Anderson kick)

Loy-Glunk 68 punt return (kick failed)

Lew-Dominick 1 run (Hoover kick)

Lew-Cam Michaels 29 pass from Zander Walter (Hoover kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

;Lew;Loy

First downs;13;11

Rushes-net yards;33-120;22-99

Passing yards;244;254

Passing;17-31-1;14-17-0

Fumbles-lost;2-1;2-2

Penalties-yards;7-64;4-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Lewisburg: Ethan Dominick 22-107, TD; Jeremiah Davis 3-12; Michael Casale 2-4; Logan Callison 2-(-1); Wade Young 4-(-2). Loyalsock: Davion Hill 18-96, 2 TDs; Malachi Coleman 1-3; Nate Bauman 1-3; Tyler Gee 1-2; Rian Glunk 1-(-5).

PASSING — Lewisburg: Young 13-25-1, 123 yards; Dominick 1-1-0, 85 yards, TD; Zander Walter 3-5-0, 36 yards, TD. Loyalsock: Gee 14-16-0, 254 yards, 3 TDs; Bauman 0-1-0.

RECEIVING — Lewisburg: Cam Michaels 10-110, TD; Owen Ordonez 3-112, TD; Callison 3-11; Dominick 1-10. Loyalsock: Glunk 6-87, 2 TDs; Jerval Shuler-Weeks 3-69, TD; Naz Smith 2-45; Brenden Clark 2-26; Hill 1-27.