Shop with a Cop fundraiser commences

HENDERSON — The annual Shop With a Cop fundraiser has started.

The Henderson-Vance Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Henderson Police Department and the Vance County Sheriff’s Office for the Shop with a Cop program to raise money for Christmas gifts for the underprivileged youth of Henderson.

In December, police officers, highway patrolmen, and Sheriff’s Office deputies will meet children in need, who are identified through social services, at the local Walmart to shop for an hour of Christmas gifts together.

“It’s a positive experience where [the kids] see a law enforcement officer doing something really good rather than a bad image in the community,” said Chamber President Michele Burgess.

This is the sixth year of the program. To raise money, The Chamber along with the police department and Sheriff’s Office, sell raffle tickets that help raise money towards the shopping spree. There are 180 tickets labeled 1-180 and whatever number is on the ticket is how much is paid.

There will be four drawings for raffle winnings: $200, $500, $1,000 and $2,000. The winners of the raffle will be announced on Nov. 10.

Mariah Parham Health is the presenting sponsor. Other sponsors are Clearview Church, Fred’s Towing and Transport and McDonald’s, Silver Sponsors — Carter Bank and Union Bank, Bronze Sponsors — J.M. White Funeral Home, Optimist Club of Henderson, NuVizions, LLC, and PWM of NC, LLC.

“It’s a great community project,” Burgess said. “We love it, just lots of goodwill. People in the community are very generous and want to help out with this. That is why we continued to do it.”

Contact the Chamber office, Sheriff’s Office, or Henderson Police Department for more information.