CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

Shop with a Cop fundraiser commences

By Ebony Duell eduell@hendersondispatch.com; 252-436-2839
Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 5 days ago

HENDERSON — The annual Shop With a Cop fundraiser has started.

The Henderson-Vance Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Henderson Police Department and the Vance County Sheriff’s Office for the Shop with a Cop program to raise money for Christmas gifts for the underprivileged youth of Henderson.

In December, police officers, highway patrolmen, and Sheriff’s Office deputies will meet children in need, who are identified through social services, at the local Walmart to shop for an hour of Christmas gifts together.

“It’s a positive experience where [the kids] see a law enforcement officer doing something really good rather than a bad image in the community,” said Chamber President Michele Burgess.

This is the sixth year of the program. To raise money, The Chamber along with the police department and Sheriff’s Office, sell raffle tickets that help raise money towards the shopping spree. There are 180 tickets labeled 1-180 and whatever number is on the ticket is how much is paid.

More from this section

There will be four drawings for raffle winnings: $200, $500, $1,000 and $2,000. The winners of the raffle will be announced on Nov. 10.

Mariah Parham Health is the presenting sponsor. Other sponsors are Clearview Church, Fred’s Towing and Transport and McDonald’s, Silver Sponsors — Carter Bank and Union Bank, Bronze Sponsors — J.M. White Funeral Home, Optimist Club of Henderson, NuVizions, LLC, and PWM of NC, LLC.

“It’s a great community project,” Burgess said. “We love it, just lots of goodwill. People in the community are very generous and want to help out with this. That is why we continued to do it.”

Contact the Chamber office, Sheriff’s Office, or Henderson Police Department for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

American Airlines cancels hundreds of weekend flights

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines has canceled more than 1,600 flights over the past three days, citing blustery conditions in Texas and a shortage of flight attendants. The disruptions were similar in their initial cause and size to problems suffered in early October by Southwest Airlines, and they raised ominous questions about whether major airlines are prepared for the busy upcoming holiday travel period.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson, NC
Society
County
Vance County, NC
City
Henderson, NC
CNN

Trump participates in 'Tomahawk chop' at World Series game

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump participated in the controversial "Tomahawk chop" at Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta on Saturday night. The chop, a stadium-wide chant and longtime tradition at Braves games, has been under renewed scrutiny as part of a national discussion about racism and racial imagery in professional sports.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Charity#Office For The Shop#Sheriff S Office#Chamber#Clearview Church#Mcdonald#Silver Sponsors#Carter Bank#Union Bank#Bronze Sponsors#Nuvizions#Llc#Pwm
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson, NC
869
Followers
62
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Henderson Daily Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy