Ex-Con Pizzaiolo Andrew Bellucci Falls Out With New Partner

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities confirmed Thursday human remains discovered in southern California are missing New Jersey woman Lauren Cho. The 30-year-old Flemington woman traveled cross-country with her boyfriend before disappearing. She was last seen in Yucca Valley, which is about 12 miles from Joshua Tree National Park. Lauren Cho (Photo: CBS2) Police said the remains were found earlier this month in a remote area where Cho was last seen. Her cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results. CBS2’s Cory James spoke with a couple from New York City who remembered meeting Cho at an Airbnb resort in southern California, described as a compound for aspiring artists. A month after the couple returned home, they learned Cho was reported missing. #BREAKING: @sbcountysheriff confirms human remains found are missing NJ woman Lauren “El” Cho. Officials say cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results. @CBSNewYork @CBSLA @cbslocal https://t.co/GMTCT8zcmf pic.twitter.com/Foxw8gmzRI — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) October 28, 2021 Authorities said her then-ex-boyfriend told investigators she walked away from the compound around 5 p.m. on June 28, leaving behind personal belongings and “suffering from mental distress.” Thirty-three days later, investigators served a search warrant at the resort, but it’s unclear what evidence, if any, was found.

FLEMINGTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO