CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Ex-Con Pizzaiolo Andrew Bellucci Falls Out With New Partner

pmq.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Bellucci, who once served prison time in upstate New York with a notorious mafioso, cofounded Bellucci Pizza in Queens earlier this year but is now on his own again. Bellucci said he and partner Leo Dakmak “have different visions for the future.”. Andrew Bellucci did hard time in...

www.pmq.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmleader.com

Chef Andrew Bellucci leaving Astoria pizzeria after business spat

This ex-con-turned-chef is giving a pizza of his mind. Andrew Bellucci, the owner of Astoria’s Bellucci Pizza, is leaving his eatery after a tiff with his business partner. Bellucci announced on social media that he would be departing from the business after he realized he and ex-partner Leo Dakmak have “different visions for the future.”
RESTAURANTS
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Patch Com
shefinds

McDonald's New Happy Meal Might Be The Most Shocking Change They've Ever Made, Like Ever

McDonald’s just gave notice to its customers that its Happy Meals will look a little different soon. No, the Illinois-based fast food chain announced won’t be taking away the french fries (phew), but they *are* taking away the plastic toys. While the 80s kid in us is sad to see the dolls and cars we collected in our youths disappearing from the McDonald’s experience altogether, we are lovin’ the company’s sustainability efforts.
ADVOCACY
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
Indy100

Restaurant worker claims boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back and people are horrified

A restaurant worker has claimed her boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back of the restaurant and people are horrified. Posting on TikTok, Brooke shared a video of her looking baffled while miming to a remix of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World in which the lyrics are changed from “and I think to myself, what a wonderful world” to “and I think to myself, what the f**k.” The sound has become a popular trend on the social media platform.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecinemaholic.com

Where is Alex Murdaugh’s Son Buster Murdaugh Now?

As the title suggests, NBC’s ‘Dateline: Murdaugh Saga’ is an episode that examines the rise and fall of the Murdaugh family, a legal dynasty that ran the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in South Carolina for 87 consecutive years. However, with Alex Murdaugh facing charges related to alleged financial offenses committed over the past few years, they are now on the other side of the justice system. His only surviving child, Richard “Buster” Murdaugh, has consequently been dragged into the national spotlight as well. So, let’s find out everything there’s to know about him, shall we?
ENTERTAINMENT
Radar Online.com

Jennifer Garner Removes Ring From That Finger Amid Speculation She's Engaged To On-Again Boyfriend John Miller

When Jennifer Garner was spotted wearing a ring on that finger, the rumor mill began turning with speculation she might be engaged to her on-again boyfriend, John Miller. The 49-year-old actress was photographed frolicking around Miller's New York City neighborhood last week. It was hard not to notice the metal band on her left ring finger, especially because she seemed to be showing it off.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Admits Alec Baldwin, Assistant Director David Halls & Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Are 'The Focus Of Investigation' In 'Rust' Shooting

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza is giving more details about the ongoing investigation into last week’s fatal shooting on set of Rust. On Thursday, October 21, Alec Baldwin, 63, was filming for the Western film when he pulled the trigger on a prop gun that was loaded with live ammunition, wounding director Joel Souza, 48, and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dexerto.com

Viral Popeyes TikTok gets rat-infested restaurant shut down

A TikToker went viral after he exposed a Popeyes restaurant for having a rat infestation. The clip led local health department officials to shut the “hazardous” location down. TikTok user ‘blaqazzrick01′, who claims he delivers raw chicken to local Popeyes’ in the area, uploaded his video of the Washington, DC...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NewsOne

Promoter Cancels Major Hip-Hop Show, Says Without Proof That ‘Majority’ Of Rap Fans Aren’t Vaccinated

A hip-hop concert that was planned for November 7th at Detroit’s Masonic Temple has been canceled by promoters due to the venue’s new vaccine mandate. Promoters 2D Productions & Entertainment and Big Step Entertainment organized the show, which was supposed to feature Rakim, KRS‐One, and Slick Rick. Chubb Rock and JJ Fad were also on the bill as special guests.
ENTERTAINMENT
Orlando Sentinel

Florida Fresh Air: Cassadaga’s Horseshoe Park and Fairy Trail is a spiritual destination

Visitors to Cassadaga’s Horseshoe Park might feel a certain magic when they wander the short network of forested paths. Sometimes, there’s a feeling of being watched. But it’s not a sense of unease, rather one of peace and serenity when exploring the Fairy Trail. The quiet green space is owned by the Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp, a community of mediums and spiritual healers established in 1894. ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

Human Remains Discovered In Southern California Identified As Missing New Jersey Woman Lauren Cho

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities confirmed Thursday human remains discovered in southern California are missing New Jersey woman Lauren Cho. The 30-year-old Flemington woman traveled cross-country with her boyfriend before disappearing. She was last seen in Yucca Valley, which is about 12 miles from Joshua Tree National Park. Lauren Cho (Photo: CBS2) Police said the remains were found earlier this month in a remote area where Cho was last seen. Her cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results. CBS2’s Cory James spoke with a couple from New York City who remembered meeting Cho at an Airbnb resort in southern California, described as a compound for aspiring artists. A month after the couple returned home, they learned Cho was reported missing. #BREAKING: @sbcountysheriff confirms human remains found are missing NJ woman Lauren “El” Cho. Officials say cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results. @CBSNewYork @CBSLA @cbslocal https://t.co/GMTCT8zcmf pic.twitter.com/Foxw8gmzRI — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) October 28, 2021 Authorities said her then-ex-boyfriend told investigators she walked away from the compound around 5 p.m. on June 28, leaving behind personal belongings and “suffering from mental distress.” Thirty-three days later, investigators served a search warrant at the resort, but it’s unclear what evidence, if any, was found.
FLEMINGTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy