In October of 2020, forward Colin Wilson retired from the NHL at the young age of 31. The former seventh overall pick had some good years in the league with the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche, but he explained in an article in the Players' Tribune that a Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) had plagued him throughout his career and made hockey, and life in general, very difficult. Wilson has now written an update on his story, saying he was compelled to do so after an autopsy following the death of NHLer Jimmy Hayes showed fentanyl and cocaine in his system.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO