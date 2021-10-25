CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New coalition of federal employees sues Biden over vaccine mandate

By Anna Giaritelli
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 50 federal employees from across the U.S. government have banded together to sue the Biden administration over coronavirus vaccine mandates, according to court documents. The Washington-based Federal Practice Group filed the complaint against President Joe Biden and top agency officials in the U.S. District Court for the...

Washington Examiner

Biden reaches new lows as he cedes leadership to far Left

Few days better encapsulate the empty rhetoric and cowardly leadership of President Joe Biden than this past Thursday. The morning started with purportedly huge news from the White House: Democrats had reached a deal on a $1.75 trillion spending plan. Votes on the separate bipartisan infrastructure bill, currently being held hostage by the House Progressive Caucus, were scheduled in the House. Biden was heading to Capitol Hill to close the deal. He had gotten a huge win before his trip to Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden’s vaccine mandates might just backfire

President Biden’s job approval ratings have been sinking for months as voters increasingly see him as out of touch with their priorities and values. The coming clash over vaccine mandates might be another area where the president has misread the public temperament. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox....
PHARMACEUTICALS
Joe Biden
CBS Boston

141 State Employees Have Resigned After Not Complying With COVID Vaccine Mandate

BOSTON (CBS) — The Baker Administration released a breakdown of how many state workers have been suspended for not complying with Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate as of Wednesday. The data shows 93.7% of state employees have complied with the mandate, that’s 39,197 workers. There are 2,138 employees, or 5.1% of workers, whose compliance is in progress, meaning their compliance is being reviewed, they are waiting for an exemption decision, are in the three-day period after an exemption denial, or are on an approved unpaid leave. Exemptions are viewed on a rolling basis. Another 0.9%, which is 362 employees, are on a five or ten-day suspension because they have not complied. The administration said 0.3% of employees have left, 130 of those voluntarily resigned and 11 involuntarily resigned. According to the administration, since the vaccine requirement was announced, over 12,000 employees have become newly fully vaccinated or have received at least one dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX40

19 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Eighteen states filed three separate lawsuits Friday to stop President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law. Attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed on to one lawsuit, which was filed in a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden won’t stop firing troops challenging vaccine mandates, defying federal judge

On Thursday, a federal judge issued a minute order requesting that President Joe Biden and his administration agree to stop terminating both U.S. service members and civilian federal employees amid a legal challenge to Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Biden administration responded Friday saying it would not halt disciplinary actions and terminations of any federal employees awaiting the court’s ruling on a temporary restraining order (TRO) motion against the vaccine mandate.
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Vaccine Rule Will Let Employers Make Workers Pay for Tests

The Biden administration’s highly anticipated vaccine mandate rule for private-sector employers will allow businesses to force workers who refuse to get the Covid-19 shot to pay for required weekly tests and masks, two sources familiar with the matter said. The emergency rule, which will apply to companies with at least...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Finally rejecting Trump-era immigrant policy, Biden goes all in on open borders

Whatever fight there may have been between "open borders" and "law and order" factions in the Biden administration, the open borders faction has now definitively won. Back in August, after a federal court in Texas ruled that the Department of Homeland Security failed to properly follow the Administrative Procedures Act when it ended former President Donald Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols, there was reportedly a faction in the White House pushing to use the court’s ruling as an excuse to turn away from President Joe Biden’s open borders policies and instead attempt a “gentler” version of Trump’s successful border security program:
POTUS
Fortune

There’s something Biden isn’t telling student loan borrowers

On the presidential campaign trail last year, then candidate Joe Biden proposed wiping out $10,000 per student loan borrower. Since taking office, he’s certainly made moves on the forgiveness front. Right out of the gate, Biden ordered the U.S. Department of Education to prepare a memo to see if the president has the authority to bypass Congress and wipe out up to $50,000 per borrower—which, of course, is well above his campaign proposal. Meanwhile, his top education appointee, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, has issued five rounds of student loan forgiveness this year totaling $11.2 billion and covering everyone from disabled to defrauded borrowers.
EDUCATION
New York Post

GOP blasts Biden for $450K per person payout to illegal immigrant families

Republican lawmakers are blasting reports that the Biden administration is discussing paying almost half a million dollars per person to illegal immigrants who were separated from their families at the southern border during the Trump administration — calling it “insanity,” “unacceptable” and a “slap in the face.”. First reported by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

More than 1,300 medical professionals demand Title 42 be repealed

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- More than 1,300 medical professionals have demanded the Biden administration end its policy to bar migrants and asylum seekers entrance to the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it systematically endangers lives. The 1,383 doctors, nurses and other health professionals nationwide signed a letter sent...
IMMIGRATION

