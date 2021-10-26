CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Former Rapids and USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard leads charge to bring World Cup to Denver

9News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2026 Men's FIFA World Cup in...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

WWE Not Interested In Bringing Back Former WWE Champion

Over the last few months fans have seen some big returns and you never know when another familiar face might decide to step back into the ring. It was recently reported that Alberto Del Rio had been telling people he’s returning to WWE once his legal issues involving the alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend clear up, and the rumor has left fans to wonder if it could really happen.
WWE
CBS Sports

USMNT's Gio Reyna likely to miss November World Cup qualifiers due to hamstring injury

United States men's national team star Gio Reyna is likely out for the November World Cup qualifiers due to his hamstring injury, a source told CBS Sports on Monday. The 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund talent picked up the injury while playing for the U.S. during the September World Cup qualifiers. He was originally expected to return sometime this month, but as we reported last week, any potential comeback was set to be pushed until November.
SOCCER
Seattle Times

Sounders announce executive committee tasked with bringing 2026 FIFA World Cup to Seattle

The Sounders announced Thursday the executive committee charged with bringing the 2026 FIFA World Cup to Seattle. Headlined by power couple Ciara and Russell Wilson, the committee is helping to shape a vision for what the World Cup soccer experience would be in the city. FIFA’s delegation, including CONCACAF president and FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani, is visiting eight potential host cities the upcoming week, ending with Seattle’s visit from Oct. 31 through Nov. 1.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Howard
thecharlottepost.com

Former Premier League coach Andy Quy to lead Charlotte FC goalkeepers

Andy Quy, who spent nine season as a coach in the Premier League with Stoke City, has joined Charlotte FC as goalkeepers coach. Andy Quy is no stranger to developing world class goalkeepers. Quy, Charlotte FC’s new goalkeepers coach, spent 12 years with Stoke City (2007-19) including nine seasons as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
coloradocommunitymedia.com

Denver poised for World Cup bid

There are a lot of things that go into Denver’s efforts to land part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. There’s the overall interest in youth soccer. There’s a desire to be part of an expanded tournament field in 2026 (48 countries will earn spots), And there’s a desire to show off Denver to the rest of the nation and the world.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Officials Visit Denver As Mile High City Is Considered For FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches

DENVER (CBS4) – A delegation on Monday is visiting Denver to decide if the Mile High City will possibly host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026. (credit: CBS) Denver has hosted plenty of major events in the past, like the MLB All-Star Game this past summer. But this could be one of the biggest sports event yet. (credit: CBS) The group visiting Denver is looking at the facilities, especially Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is among 17 cities in the country bidding to host World Cup games. If it is selected, Denver could host as many as six games. Hoping to impress the governing body on Monday was Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and former U.S. men’s soccer goalkeeper Tim Howard, who also played on the Colorado Rapids. “For me, I’ve seen international games played here in this city. I played my club ball here. The fans are hungry for it,” Howard said. “Denver is the perfect city, one because we’ve got the infrastructure. The weather is incredible. The people want this. The people would welcome the world’s teams, the world’s players with open arms.”
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa World Cup#Usmnt#North America#American
cpr.org

FIFA officials tour Denver — one of the strongest soccer viewing markets in the country — in search for 2026 World Cup host cities

Denver made its pitch to become a global soccer destination Monday as FIFA officials toured the city, which is bidding to host games in the 2026 World Cup tournament. In all, 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico will host games during the men’s tournament in soccer’s most prestigious competition. Tournament officials are working to whittle down the pool of candidates this month. Of the 17 U.S. contenders, only 10 will make the final list. Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High is among the candidates.
MLS
KDVR.com

FIFA visits Denver for possible host in 2026 World Cup

FIFA visits Denver for possible host in 2026 World Cup. Near-record warmth Monday, 81°; Mountain snow Tuesday, Denver rain. Near-record warmth Monday, 81°; Mountain snow Tuesday, Denver rain. Fire destroys haunted house in Parker. Theatrical firearm specialist explains prop guns after Alec Baldwin shooting. Fire weather watch in effect Monday.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

FIFA officials tour Denver during search for 2026 World Cup host cities

Denver will make its pitch to become a global soccer destination Monday as FIFA officials tour potential host cities ahead of the 2026 World Cup. In all, 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico will host games during soccer’s most prestigious competition. Tournament officials are working to whittle down the pool of candidates this month. Of the 17 U.S. contenders, only 10 will make the final list. Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High is among the candidates.
MLS
bizjournals

Denver among hopefuls to host men's, women's Rugby World Cups

Empower Field at Mile High stadium, home to the Denver Broncos, could be part of a U.S. bid to host upcoming men's and women's Rugby World Cups. USA Rugby last week launched its formal bid for the U.S. to host the future events, the first time a nation has bid on both the menʼs and womenʼs Rugby World Cups together. If the U.S. is chosen, it would be the first time a men's Rugby World Cup has been held in North or South America.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Denver Post

FIFA tours Empower Field in consideration as World Cup 2026 host site: “It’s obvious Denver wants it”

Several high-ranking FIFA executives visited Denver on Monday and toured Empower Field as the next step in the city’s bid to host World Cup 2026 matches. Colin Smith, FIFA chief competitions and events officer, said finalists are not expected to be announced until sometime next year. Denver is one of 17 American cities vying for 10 host sites. It welcomed FIFA on Monday with a delegation of soccer stars and state leaders — such as USMNT goalie legend Tim Howard and Mayor Michael Hancock — to pitch the Mile High City.
MLS
94.3 The X

Denver, CO – Home Of The 2026 World Cup: Could It Be?

Will the Mile High City host the world's biggest soccer tournament in 2026? It very well could. According to 9News, Denver is currently one of 17 candidates across the country vying for a spot to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. Of the 17 candidates, only 10...
DENVER, CO
9News

FIFA hears Denver's pitch for 2026 World Cup games

COLORADO, USA — Denver is one of the 17 candidate cities to host games for the 2026 World Cup. At a press conference on Monday, community members and two FIFA inspectors met and discussed the reasons why the stadium and Denver are ideal hosts for world cup matches. "There is...
MLS
kshb.com

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia suspended for ‘violent conduct’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City will be without its starting goalkeeper Wednesday for a showdown with the LA Galaxy at Children’s Mercy Park. The MLS Disciplinary Committee suspended Tim Melia for one game Wednesday morning for “violent conduct” during Sporting KC’s 2-1 win Saturday at the Seattle Sounders FC.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy