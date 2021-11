Fatal Frame/Project Zero is a cult classic survival horror franchise originally released on the PlayStation 2. Fans of the franchise often regard the second entry, Crimson Butterfly, as one of the greatest horror games of all time, and I have to agree with them. However, I never had a Wii U, so I missed out on the fifth entry in the series: Maiden of Black Water. Now with it finally making it’s way to modern platforms, I can finally play this so-called underrated gem. I also really hope there’s more on the way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO