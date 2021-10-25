CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Deere Will Continue Providing Health Care, Earned Incentive Pay to Striking Employees

By Ellis Codjoe
Cover picture for the articleAs the John Deere workers’ strike approaches its second week, the company announced last week it will continue providing health benefits and incentive pay to employees. John Deere union workers in Ottumwa as well as Iowa, Illinois, and...

