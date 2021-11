After more than 18-months of research and development, Stony Creek Colors introduces IndiGold, which the company said is the world’s first prereduced natural indigo liquid dye. Stony Creek Colors produces traceable, plant-based dyes and its new indigo product is USDA-certified as 100 percent made from plants. The company is launching its newest innovation to professional dyers and home consumers through a 30-day Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign that aims to raise $16,000 to support DTC production efforts of IndiGold at a sizable scale. The campaign offers IndiGold in many reward forms, most notably as an Easy Indigo Dye Kit, along with other plant-based products...

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO