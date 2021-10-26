This Stunning Washington Cabin Is Also A Fire Lookout Tower For Taking In The Gorgeous Views

If you have spent any time in northern Idaho, you know that this part of the state quickly captures your heart. The panhandle of the Gem State is impressive, jaw-dropping, and home to some of the most incredible sights. While there are many different ways to view the incredible scenery in this area of the state, one of the best is on the Lake Coeur d’Alene Scenic Byway. This byway is only 35-miles but it will quickly become one of your favorite scenic drives in Idaho.

