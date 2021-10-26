This Stunning Washington Cabin Is Also A Fire Lookout Tower For Taking In The Gorgeous Views
Do you enjoy hiking as well as mountain views? Many places to stay have great views, but this cabin in Washington is more equipped than most places. Lookout tower cabin, here we come! Bookmark this cabin and hiking trail if you’re up for an adventure unlike any other.
Welcome to a place to stay that includes an entire adventure, the Evergreen Mountain Lookout. Up here, renting a rugged cabin protects you from the elements and shows you some of the best scenery you'll ever see.
Up the trail, your stay awaits with the most scenery anyone could ask for. Since it's a lookout tower, windows face in every direction to ensure that you can see as far as possible.
Up at 5,587 feet, this lookout built in 1935 has done its duty giving firefighters a heads up while fighting wildfires. Watching out for lightning and fires was a full time job up until the early 1980s. Later, it was put on the National Register of Historic Places, and recently has become a cabin to sleep in.
During clear conditions, gusts can see Mt. Daniels, Glacier Peak, and even Mt. Rainier. Even when the conditions aren't as clear, viewing clouds and fog from this high up is always a magical experience.
Even in July, there is usually snow up here by the lookout. Staying here is a bit rougher than your average Airbnb, because of the outhouse located hundreds of feet away and the lack of water or heat. When staying on a mountain, amenities are hard to provide.
Even with all of those things in mind, it's hard to pass up a night or two on a mountain with some of the best views Washington has to offer.
Staying at the lookout is limited to certain months when it is safe to take the trail and stay here. It sleeps four, and guests have a list of items they should bring here in order to make sure they are fully prepared.
If you’d like to book this beautiful cabin lookout, check out the Recreation website listing for Evergreen Mountain Lookout for essential information on what to bring and booking dates. For a trail guide and weather forecast for the hike, check out the Evergreen Lookout Trail page on AllTrails .
The post This Stunning Washington Cabin Is Also A Fire Lookout Tower For Taking In The Gorgeous Views appeared first on Only In Your State .
Comments / 0