Parents now charged with capital murder for death of one-year-old

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested and charged a man with the murder of 51-year-old Mia Sala, a delivery worker who was robbed and stabbed to death on the Lower East Side. Police said Joseph Sandoval, 23, was caught on surveillance video near Sara D. Roosevelt Park last Saturday when he allegedly stabbed Sala and stole his e-bike. Sala was a delivery worker for GrubHub. His family told CBS2 he would often work 10-12-hour days and was saving money for his wife and two children in Bangladesh, hoping to one day bring them to the U.S. According to the organization Los Deliveristas Unidos, Sala was the 12th delivery worker killed this year. While most of the fatalities have been traffic related, the group said it’s receiving an alarming 50-100 reports of robberies every day from workers. Sala’s family said he had been stabbed in another attempted robbery before this fatal attack. A thick, winter jacket he wore likely saved his life that time.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO