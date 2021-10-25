CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Parents now charged with capital murder for death of one-year-old

newschannel6now.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main...

www.newschannel6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

Ft. Worth murder suspect stalked and harassed victim, police say

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - KAUZ has confirmed that Stanley Frank Szeliga has been arrested for the murder of Abigail Saldaña on Oct. 27. Detectives told News Channel 6 that they found evidence showing that Szeliga, 54, had been stalking and harassing the 22-year-old mother, and that he had been following her just prior to the shooting.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Sunderland Echo

Seven teenagers charged with murder of 18-year-old Jack Woodley in Houghton

Northumbria Police received a report of an altercation near The Britannia pub on Newbottle Street shortly after 9.30pm on Saturday, October 16. Emergency services attended and found Jack Woodley, 18, severely injured. The teenager, who was originally from the Durham area but had recently moved to Sunderland, was taken to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Guardian

Mother charged with murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi

The mother of a five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river has been charged with his murder. Angharad Williamson, 30, from Sarn, Bridgend, is the third person to be charged with the murder of her son Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson. The child was discovered in the Ogmore River in Sarn on 31 July.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man charged with murdering 67-year-old woman after altercation

ATLANTA - Deputies have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 67-year-old woman at her Atlanta home. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 5 its fugitive unit arrested 33-year-old Atlanta resident Quaveous Antwon Smith at a home on Belvedere Circle in Decatur on Tuesday. According to the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS New York

NYPD: 23-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of Delivery Worker Stabbed To Death During Lower East Side Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested and charged a man with the murder of 51-year-old Mia Sala, a delivery worker who was robbed and stabbed to death on the Lower East Side. Police said Joseph Sandoval, 23, was caught on surveillance video near Sara D. Roosevelt Park last Saturday when he allegedly stabbed Sala and stole his e-bike. Sala was a delivery worker for GrubHub. His family told CBS2 he would often work 10-12-hour days and was saving money for his wife and two children in Bangladesh, hoping to one day bring them to the U.S. According to the organization Los Deliveristas Unidos, Sala was the 12th delivery worker killed this year. While most of the fatalities have been traffic related, the group said it’s receiving an alarming 50-100 reports of robberies every day from workers. Sala’s family said he had been stabbed in another attempted robbery before this fatal attack. A thick, winter jacket he wore likely saved his life that time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Weather
newschannel6now.com

Murder suspect’s brother hid handgun, police say

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The brother of a man charged with murdering his neighbor earlier this month is now facing charges of his own. Police say that Carlos Martin took the gun that killed 46-year-old Martin Jones from the crime scene before law enforcement arrived, after his brother Noel allegedly shot Jones during an argument on Oct. 9.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Nevada Man Who Allegedly Sawed Through Motel Wall to Kidnap Babysitter and 4-Year-Old Now Charged in Two Separate Murders

A Nevada man accused of drilling a hole through the wall of a motel in order to take a child and his babysitter hostage last year now has been charged with two murders. Antonio Barry-Edwards, 24, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping on May 27 outside of the Highland Inn Motel in Sin City after a standoff in which he was able to elude police for over a day, according to local CBS affiliate KLAS.
NEVADA STATE
newschannel6now.com

Texas among 37 states affected by Salmonella outbreak

A line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns. Carlos Martin was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence. Parents now charged with capital murder for death of one-year-old Updated: 12 hours ago. A line of severe storms will cross...
TEXAS STATE
toofab.com

Woman Shoots Roommate Dead For Refusing to Kiss Her in Front of His Girlfriend: Police

When he kissed his girlfriend instead, the mom-of-three murdered him, prosecutors say. An Illinois man was shot dead in front of his girlfriend after refusing to kiss their roommate, police say. Claudia Resendiz-Flores, 28, had recently moved into the couple's home Rolling Meadows, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. On Thursday, all...
The Independent

‘I’m sorry. I didn’t do it’: House of horrors mother claims she didn’t know son was dead in jailhouse interview

The mother accused of abandoning her three children inside the Texas house of horrors with the rotting corpse of their murdered brother has said she is “sorry” in a jailhouse interview.Gloria Williams told KHOU11 on Thursday she “didn’t do it” and claimed not to know her son Kendrick Lee was dead as she spoke out for the first time since her arrest on Tuesday. The 35-year-old mother-of-six also insisted she had been checking on her sons every two weeks, despite officials saying the three surviving children were malnourished and “very thin” when they were found alone with Kendrick’s skeletal remains...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy