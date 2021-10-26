CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, MA

Flood Watch issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-26 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-27 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Norfolk; Southeast...

alerts.weather.gov

The Associated Press

US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
POTUS
The Hill

Northern Virginia-area police bulk up security in face of potential ISIS threat

Police in the Northern Virginia area are bolstering security around Halloween weekend amid a potential threat that could be linked to ISIS, several news outlets reported. Multiple intelligence and law enforcement sources told ABC News that the threat to shopping centers in the region was linked to intelligence that could be related to ISIS, though an assessment of the information's credibility was still underway.
CNN

American Airlines cancels more than 600 flights on Sunday

(CNN) — American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, more than 12% of its total operations for the day, the company said Sunday. The airline has now canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, as it deals with weather issues and staffing shortages that started last week. "With additional...
