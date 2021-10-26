CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Watch: The FHN Postgame Report, Florida Panthers 5, Arizona Coyotes 3

By George Richards
floridahockeynow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida dominated the visiting Arizona Coyotes for much of Monday night. On tonight’s edition of the FHN Panthers Postgame Report, George Richards breaks the game down from ice level at the FLA Live Arena. The Panthers did...

floridahockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

Panthers stay unbeaten, beat Coyotes 5-3 to move to 6-0

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Joe Thornton each scored their first goals of the season and the Florida Panthers stretched their unbeaten streak to six games with a 5-3 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Monday night. Anthony Duclair, Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad also scored goals...
NHL
chatsports.com

Coyotes Game 6 Recap: Coyotes fail to complete comeback, fall 5-3 to Panthers

The Arizona Coyotes dropped their sixth straight game of the season, falling 5-3 to the Florida Panthers in regulation. It took a few periods for the Coyotes to get up to full speed for tonight’s game. The Panthers were great at controlling the neutral zone, and Arizona had trouble breaking through and establishing pressure or getting shots on net. They spent most of the first in their own zone, doing their best to limit the Panther’s shots.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers Fend Off Coyotes for 6th Straight Win

Interviews with Head Coach Joel Quenneville and forwards Joe Thornton, Frank Vatrano and Sam Bennett. Fueled by a pair of power-play goals, the Panthers extended their winning streak to start the season to six games with a 5-3 win over the Coyotes at FLA Live Arena on Monday. "We're confident,"...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Focused on 'Next Task,' Streaking Panthers Host Coyotes

SUNRISE, Fla. -- With a chance to extend their franchise-record winning streak to start the season to six games, the Panthers will welcome the Coyotes to FLA Live Arena on Monday. Sitting in first place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 5-0-0, the red-hot Panthers have scored a...
NHL
Reuters

NHL roundup: Panthers top Coyotes, improve to 6-0-0

2021-10-26 06:19:44 GMT+00:00 - The Florida Panthers, who lead the NHL with 12 points, ran their season-opening winning streak to six games by defeating the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Monday night in Sunrise, Fla. Florida got goals from Joe Thornton, Frank Vatrano, Aaron Ekblad, Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Duclair. Sam...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Thornton
floridahockeynow.com

GameDay No. 6: Lineups, betting odds for Coyotes at Panthers

If there has ever been a trap game in October for an NHL team, Monday certainly looks like a prime candidate as the winless Arizona Coyotes visit the unbeaten Florida Panthers in Sunrise. The Panthers are, as expected, heavy favorites to move on to 6-0. Arizona, after all, is not...
NHL
Reuters

Still-perfect Panthers make Coyotes latest victim

EditorsNote: changes time in eighth graf; changes to “Schmaltz” in ninth graf. The Florida Panthers, who lead the NHL with 12 points, ran their season-opening winning streak to six games by defeating the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Monday night in Sunrise, Fla. Florida got goals from Joe Thornton, Frank Vatrano,...
NHL
chatsports.com

Arizona Coyotes heading to Tampa Bay seeking first win of season

Arizona Coyotes at Tampa Bay Lightning, 4 p.m. Thursday,AMALIE Arena, Bally Sports Arizona, ESPN 620 AM — The Coyotes (0-5-1) seek their first win of the season and will play their next three games in a span of less than four full days, with their first back-to-back series of the season against Tampa Bay and the Washington Capitals on Friday in D.C. Forward Clayton Keller's six career goals against the Lightning are his highest total against an Eastern Conference club, and he's expected to play in his 300th career game on Thursday. The Coyotes will be without the service of goalie Carter Hutton, defenseman Conor Timmins and forward Ryan Dzingel, all who were placed on injured reserve Wednesday, and forward Nick Schmaltz, who is day to day with an upper body injury.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Coyotes#Fhn#The Fhn Postgame Report
NBC Washington

How to Watch Washington Capitals Vs. Arizona Coyotes

How to watch Capitals vs. Coyotes originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals enter Friday's contest with the Arizona Coyotes having secured at least one point in the standings for every game they've played. With 11 points, Washington ranks second in the NHL behind only the Florida Panthers (14) and Carolina Hurricanes (12).
NHL
Yardbarker

Injuries Present Opportunity For Arizona Coyotes’ Newest Call-Ups

The Arizona Coyotes have yet to win a game this season, a task that seems even more daunting considering the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are on deck tonight. To add insult to injury — quite literally — the team is battling a number of injuries following Monday’s matchup against the Florida Panthers, and needs to call upon new faces to make an immediate impact, even if it’s just in the short term.
NHL
NHL

POSTGAME NOTEBOOK: Caps 2, Coyotes 0

But the Coyotes have been outplaying their results in a lot of their games, and they did so again against the Caps. Arizona gave Washington all it could handle in a game that was scoreless for more than 52 minutes, a contest in which the Caps ultimately prevailed by a 2-0 count.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
floridahockeynow.com

Big week for the Florida Panthers — and Andrew Brunette

When word got out that Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville had resigned and Andrew Brunette was named interim head coach, the next topic was “who will the Panthers get to take the job?”. We floated the names of a number of veteran coaches who were available with the caveat of...
NFL
NBC Sports

How to watch Capitals vs. Panthers

The Washington Capitals had a terrific month of October, finishing the opening month of the season with 13 points and a 5-1-3 record. Washington suffered its first regular-season loss of the season on Monday night, falling to the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-2. The Capitals will look to get back in the win column on Thursday night against a Panthers squad that's been the NHL's best team thus far, winning eight of its first nine games.
NHL
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Arizona Iced, 3-0

The Philadelphia Flyers shut out the Arizona Coyotes, 3-0, at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night. The game was tougher than the Flyers would have ideally wanted it to be but the team stepped up in the third period. Carter Hart recorded a 29-save shutout. A loosely played first...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy