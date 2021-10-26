Watch: The FHN Postgame Report, Florida Panthers 5, Arizona Coyotes 3

Arizona Coyotes at Tampa Bay Lightning, 4 p.m. Thursday,AMALIE Arena, Bally Sports Arizona, ESPN 620 AM — The Coyotes (0-5-1) seek their first win of the season and will play their next three games in a span of less than four full days, with their first back-to-back series of the season against Tampa Bay and the Washington Capitals on Friday in D.C. Forward Clayton Keller's six career goals against the Lightning are his highest total against an Eastern Conference club, and he's expected to play in his 300th career game on Thursday. The Coyotes will be without the service of goalie Carter Hutton, defenseman Conor Timmins and forward Ryan Dzingel, all who were placed on injured reserve Wednesday, and forward Nick Schmaltz, who is day to day with an upper body injury.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO