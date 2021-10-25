CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue Volleyball: Boilermakers lose two in a row

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIglz_0cccrloL00

For the first time in the season, the former-No. 7 Purdue volleyball team lost consecutive matches, falling to unranked Michigan State and No. 9 Nebraska in a pair of late-night duels.

All five of the Boilermakers' (14-5, 6-4 Big Ten) losses have come to lower-ranked or unranked competition this season, and Nebraska was the team's third ranked loss.

Saturday's road match against the Cornhuskers (16-3, 10-0 Big Ten) ended in four sets after Nebraska rebounded from a 2-point first set loss to win the next three by an average of 7 points. The Boilermakers out-blocked the Huskers 16-7 and fifth-year outside hitter Caitlyn Newton recorded a match-high 16 kills, but Purdue was undone by six Nebraska aces, a team-wide .123 hitting percentage and 11 hitting errors by Newton.

No Boilermaker other than Newton made more than 10 kills in the match, while four Cornhuskers made double-digit kills on the night. Nebraska very nearly won the first set, after going on a 7-point comeback streak down 23-13 and winning another 3 points in a row while Purdue was at set point.

From there, the Huskers controlled the match. Nebraska trailed just three more times, early in the third and fourth sets and led those sets by as many as 10 points soon after. Purdue's most competitive frame came in the fourth set, which the Boilermakers mostly kept within 3 points as they tried to tie the match back up and force a fifth set.

Perhaps the Boilers were depleted from a five-set ordeal against the Spartans (9-10, 2-8 Big Ten) in Holloway Wednesday night. The loss dropped Purdue to 3-2 in five-set matches and gave the team its second home loss of the season.

The Michigan State match was more balanced, as the teams traded set victories and even went to extra points in the second frame. The teams won each of their sets by an average of 4.5 points, and the biggest scoring run by either squad came when Purdue won 9 points in a row to end the fourth set and send the match to a tiebreaker.

Purdue's luck ran out in the fifth set. The Spartans scored 5 points in a row to take the lead in the middle of the frame and never relinquished the lead. The set ended 15-10 and handed Michigan State its first five-set win of the season.

It's unclear how the losses will affect Purdue's standing in the American Volleyball Coaches Association's poll, which releases today at 3 p.m. The Boilers have been receding through the Top 10 since they hit a program-high No. 4 in the Sept. 27 poll.

Up next, Purdue faces Northwestern and No. 3 Wisconsin in Holloway Gymnasium. The Boilers own a seven-match win streak over the Wildcats (9-12, 4-6 Big Ten), but haven't beat Wisconsin (17-1, 9-1 Big Ten) since 2017.

The Northwestern match begins at 7 p.m., and can be streamed on BTN+. The Wisconsin match will be at noon Sunday and will air on ESPNU.

The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

