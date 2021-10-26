CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oshie's hat trick lifts Capitals over Senators, 7-5

FOX Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — T.J. Oshie picked up his fifth career hat trick as the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night. Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to six games with his sixth and seventh goals of the season for Washington. Nick Jensen and John Carlson also...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcsportsedge.com

T.J. Oshie's hat trick leads Washington to big win over Ottawa

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The three stars of the week were announced on Monday (like they...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

In a game with 12 goals and multiple hat tricks, Capitals outlast upstart Senators

OTTAWA -- T.J. Oshie picked up his fifth career hat trick as the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night. Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to six games with his sixth and seventh goals of the season for Washington (4-0-2). Nick Jensen and John Carlson also scored as Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves for the win.
NHL
NBC Washington

Alex Ovechkin Scores Two, T.J. Oshie Has Hat Trick as Capitals Win in Ottawa

Ovechkin scores two, Oshie has hat trick as Caps beat Senators originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals pulled out a thrilling 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night at the Canadian Tire Centre on the back of standout offensive performances from their stars. There was hardly...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FOX Sports

Capitals hand Coyotes 8th consecutive loss to start season

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored a long-awaited power-play goal, Alex Ovechkin added an empty-netter and the Washington Capitals beat Arizona 2-0 Friday night, handing the Coyotes their eighth consecutive loss to start the season. Carlson's goal with 7:58 left in the third period was the Capitals' third in 25...
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Batherson
Person
Peter Laviolette
Person
Nick Jensen
Person
Anton Forsberg
Person
Josh Norris
Person
Michael Del Zotto
Person
Nikita Zaitsev
Person
Filip Gustavsson
Person
Ilya Samsonov
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks submit a request to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks have asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup, according to a report. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan tweeted Friday that Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz made the request in a letter to Hockey Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald. Wirtz’s letter the latest effort by the Blackhawks to rectify the team’s actions in 2010. An independent report by ...
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Bennett's Hat Trick Powers Panthers Past Islanders

Interviews with Head Coach Joel Quenneville, forwards Sam Bennett and Jonathan Huberdeau and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. "I've still got to count 'em up," he said of the hats fans had thrown onto the ice. "It was an amazing feeling," Bennett said of his performance "I've had a lot of fun...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitals Over Senators#Ap#The Washington Capitals#The Ottawa Senators 7 5
oilersnation.com

GDB 2.0 Wrap Up: McDavid hat trick leads Oilers to 5-2 victory over the Flames

Maybe the Flames can win their season opener next year. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Before last season started, I thought that having 10 games against the Flames would be an extremely fun series to watch between two teams that haven’t gotten along well over the past few years. I thought there would be fights and shenanigans and mischief and maybe even tomfoolery, but even though we got some of the rough stuff that you’d expect from a Battle of Alberta, it wasn’t the same without fans in the building to add to the intensity. Having Calgary in town for a Saturday night game is the kind of night you circle on your calendar, but without the back-and-forth from the crowd to create an atmosphere of animosity, the vibe just wasn’t nearly the same. Obviously, you can still play the games without fans in the stands but as we saw last season, they’re not nearly as fun. Needless to say, I was really looking forward to seeing what kind of atmosphere the Rogers Place faithful would provide. This was Hockey Night in Canada after all.
NHL
Jamestown Sun

Joel Eriksson Ek’s hat trick lifts Wild to comeback 6-5 win over Jets

Most fans had already made their way to the exits at Xcel Energy Center. Who could blame them with Wild dead in the water?. Jets center Mark Scheifele had just potted an empty-net goal to put the game away. Or so he thought. Or so everyone in the Twin Cities thought.
NHL
Bradenton Herald

Wild surge past Jets 6-5 in OT on Eriksson Ek’s hat trick

Joel Eriksson Ek and the Minnesota Wild put on quite a show for the first full house at Xcel Energy Center in 19 months. The Wild were overwhelmed with gratitude for their off-the-ice help, from start to finish. Eriksson Ek had a hat trick, batting in an airborne puck to...
NHL
CBS LA

Dubois, Connor lift Jets past struggling Kings 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice, Kyle Connor had three assists and the Winnipeg Jets used a third-period charge to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. Andrew Copp had a power-play goal for the Jets, who have won four straight. Eric Comrie allowed two goals on 32 shots in his season debut. Rasmus Kupari and Adrian Kempe scored, and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for the Kings. Los Angeles has not won since beating the Vegas Golden Knights in their opener. The Kings are 0-5-1 in their past six. The Jets kept pushing with their speed to take...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
FingerLakes1

Jimmy Huntington’s hat trick not enough as Crunch fall to Monsters in overtime, 5-4

Jimmy Huntington recorded a natural hat trick tonight to help the Syracuse Crunch climb back from a three-goal deficit, but the team succumbed to the Cleveland Monsters, 5-4, in overtime at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. After going down by three, Huntington recorded three straight followed by a third-period goal from Cole...
NHL
WRAL

Lindholm’s 2nd hat trick lifts Flames past Caps 4-3 in OT

WASHINGTON — Elias Lindholm completed his second career hat trick with a one-timer 2:46 into overtime, and the Calgary Flames beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Saturday. Lindholm’s fourth, fifth and sixth goals of the season helped the Flames to a second consecutive victory, this one coming after blowing an early 3-0 lead. Washington had won two in a row.
NHL
The Oregonian

Swetlikoff’s hat trick, Silvertips defense stop Winterhawks, 5-2

Alex Swetlikoff scored a hat trick to keep the Everett Silvertips undefeated early in their Western Hockey League season, defeating the Portland Winterhawks 5-2 Friday night at Memorial Coliseum. Game thread with game updates and postgame reaction. Weekly Winterhawks forum. Why the Winterhawks lost: They couldn’t find any offense. Cross...
NHL
NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Predators 5, Wild 2

Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 5-2 loss against the Nashville Predators at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Sunday night:. It was only a matter of time for the Wild, who fell behind in each of the first four games of the regular season but managed to come back and earn victories.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy