Premier League

Manchester United ‘sound out’ Antonio Conte as membership ‘take into account sacking’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, former Chelsea boss believed to be ‘eager’ on return to English soccer

internetshots.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Conte has been ‘sounded out’ by Manchester United in the event that they half firm with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, talkSPORT understands. It was reported earlier on Monday that the membership’s prime brass are contemplating sacking Solskjaer within the wake of their 5-Zero drubbing by Liverpool at Outdated Trafford....

www.internetshots.com

chatsports.com

Don't go for Conte! Gary Neville urges Manchester United not to hire fiery ex-Inter Milan boss because he is 'not the right fit' despite experienced league winner being available to replace under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Gary Neville insists Antonio Conte is 'not the right fit' for Manchester United as talk around Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future intensifies. The Norwegian endured one of his worst days at Old Trafford as United were soundly beaten 5-0 at home by arch rivals Liverpool on Sunday evening. The defeat has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Antonio Conte
chatsports.com

Peter Schmeichel claims Antonio Conte is NOT the man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United as club legend doubles down on view that big-name managers 'do not work' at Old Trafford

Peter Schmeichel has doubled down on his defence of former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Manchester United legend insisted that Antonio Conte should not replace the Norwegian at Old Trafford. Pressure is mounting on the United boss after a disappointing run of three league games without victory heading into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Antonio Conte 'is open to the idea of replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the Man United helm... but the ex-Chelsea and Inter Milan boss has concerns over the way the club is run... and would demand total say on new signings'

Ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is willing to consider becoming Manchester United manager should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lose his job but the Italian would want some assurances first, according to reports. Solskjaer finds himself under immense pressure after a series of poor results in recent weeks which culminated in a 5-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
internetshots.com

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo might be compelled to retire due to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, cries one fan as supervisor comes below intense stress with Antonio Conte sounded out as a alternative

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s administration of Manchester United may see Cristiano Ronaldo determine to hold up his boots and different gamers could determine they wish to depart too. That’s the view of 1 United fan, who watched the membership’s well-known no.7 and his teammates hammered 5-Zero by Liverpool on Sunday, which...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fighting for job with Manchester United sources only offering lukewarm support after Glazers held crisis talks with Ed Woodward on Monday - as Antonio Conte emerges as leading candidate to replace him

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fighting to save his job as Manchester United manager as speculation mounts over his future at Old Trafford. It's understood that Solskjaer fears his time in charge may be coming to an end after nearly three years with former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte considered the leading candidate to replace him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#English#Norwegian#Europa League
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains 'SAFE from the sack' at Manchester United despite his side's stuttering form... as under-fire boss still has 'a lot of credit in the bank' among board members

Under-fire Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position remains safe from the sack despite his side's torrid run of form, according to reports. A 4-2 defeat at the hands of Leicester extended United's nightmare period, which has left them trailing the top four and stuttering in their expected title challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told to be more like Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been urged to follow the example of Jose Mourinho and adopt a more ruthless edge to his management.The former Red Devils striker, approaching his three-year anniversary at Old Trafford in December, is under scrutiny after a number of unconvincing performances despite the high-profile arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho in the summer.Wednesday’s 3-2 Champions League win over Atalanta having been 2-0 down inside the first half-hour, was much-needed after their humbling by Leicester at the weekend.But if United cannot follow it up with a good performance at home...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Gary Neville does NOT think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be sacked imminently as Manchester United manager despite scathing criticism after Leicester defeat... but thinks Antonio Conte or Brendan Rodgers are not good fits to replace the Norwegian

Gary Neville predicts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be sacked as Manchester United manager amid the Red Devils' poor Premier League form and has asked the club to 'stick to plan'. Solskjaer's United lost 4-2 to Leicester City on Saturday to make it three Premier League games without a win,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
internetshots.com

Dele Alli was key for England, Sir Alex Ferguson wished Jose Mourinho to signal him for Manchester United – now out-of-form Tottenham star can’t get in Carabao Cup squad

Additional doubt has been forged on Dele Alli’s future with the Tottenham star understood to have been ignored of their Carabao Cup squad. Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo recommended he could be taking a powerful squad for the conflict in opposition to Burnley, reside on talkSPORT 2. Talking on Tuesday,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes Manchester United training ahead of Tottenham clash

Under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was at training on Tuesday as the Manchester United manager prepares to lead the side to Tottenham amid intense scrutiny and pressure.A poor recent run reached its nadir on Sunday when relentless rivals Liverpool ran amok and secured their biggest ever win at Old Trafford.United put in a feeble display in a 5-0 defeat that left Solskjaer reflecting on his “darkest day” at the helm, with the side hitting “rock bottom” as his position became more precarious than ever.But while speculation and introspection continues, the Norwegian is still expected be in charge for Saturday’s trip...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Zinedine Zidane 'is NOT interested in managing Manchester United' if the Red Devils decide to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their humiliating 5-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane is reportedly not interested in the manager's position at Manchester United, should it become available. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fighting to save his job at Old Trafford after the humiliating 5-0 defeat to their biggest rivals Liverpool on Sunday. Crisis talks have since been held...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer snaps: Don't even start with that!

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rejected claims the players are playing for him. United came back from two goals down to claim a vital win against Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The Old Trafford turnaround came after growing pressure on manager Solskjaer. “Don't even start,"...
PREMIER LEAGUE

