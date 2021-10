Bon Iver is returning to amphitheaters next spring. The band has announced a 23-date tour scheduled to launch on March 30 in Arizona. Throughout the spring and summer, Bon Iver will play throughout North America including dates in Atlanta, New Orleans, Miami, Houston and more. Upcoming venues include Forest Hills Stadium in New York City, Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, two nights at Austin’s Moody Amphitheater with support from Dijon and Bonny Light Horseman. Amphitheater dates will come to a close on June 25 at Rabbit Rabbit in Asheville, N.C.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO