NBA

NBA: Antetokounmpo To Antetokounmpo? Watch What The Brothers Did In The Bucks-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188Fv2_0cccj1Cc00

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-109 in Indianapolis on Monday night.

They've had the Pacers number over the last few seasons.

In the last 12 matchups they've won ten times.

In the fourth quarter two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo passed it to his brother Thanasis, who dunked it home.

The clip of the brothers connecting for the dunk can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.

NBA
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sports
