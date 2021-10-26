CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks Finish Their Road Trip Strong Against The Indiana Pacers

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1WaM_0cccirc000

The Indiana Pacers lost the first two games of the new season by just one-point, and then in the game on Saturday night at home against the Miami Heat (they won) went to overtime.

It had been a series of three close games to start the season.

On Monday night, they hosted the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks who had control of the game the whole night.

The Pacers were unable to carry their momentum over from last game, and now fall to 1-3 after losing 119-109 in Indianapolis.

"We had the urgency in the fourth, but really good teams have the urgency to start the game," Malcolm Brogdon said post-game.

Brogdon began his career on the Bucks, and won the 2016 Rookie of The Year Award.

He finished with 25 points, four rebounds and seven assists against his former team.

"We got some things to do better, we got some things to clean up," Rick Carlisle said post-game.

Over on the Bucks side, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, ten rebounds and nine assists.

He came just one assist shy of a triple-double.

"When he's attacking and scoring and finding three-point shooters that's when we're at our best," Mike Budenhozler said of Antetokounmpo after the game. "He had that extra gear tonight and we needed it."

The Bucks improve to 3-1, and finished their road trip on a good note, after getting crushed by the Heat in Miami, they went into San Antonio to beat the Spurs and Indiana to take down the Pacers.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
FanSided

Are the Indiana Pacers in for a cold revenge against the Washington Wizards?

After dropping their season opener, the Indiana Pacers have an opportunity to make a quick turnaround on the road once more, facing a new-look Washington Wizards team that substantially retooled in the offseason. Despite trading Russell Westbrook, the Wizards didn’t miss a beat in their first game, using their newfound...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Yardbarker

NBA News: What? The Indiana Pacers Are The First Team To Do This Since 1955

The Indiana Pacers have joined a list with only one other team in NBA history. It's a list that no one would ever want to be on, and ironically its with a fellow Indiana team. According to ESPN Stats & Info (see tweet below), the Pacers are just the second team in NBA history to lost their first two games of a season by one-point.
NBA
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: The good, bad and ugly from the 2021 NBA Preseason

With the 2021 NBA preseason now out of the way, the Indiana Pacers should be ready to go heading into the regular season. While the team finished the preliminaries with a middling 2-2 win-loss card, the Blue and Gold are now on the finishing stages of gearing up, hopefully setting the stage for a comeback campaign in the upcoming season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker

NBA Injury News: Bobby Portis' Status For The Bucks-Pacers Game

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their best bench players on Monday night in Indianapolis against the Indiana Pacers. Bobby Portis has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantastyLabs NBA.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA News: Pacers Announce Full Injury-Report Before Game With Bucks

The Indiana Pacers have announced their full-injury report before their game with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday evening in Indianapolis. The Pacers are coming off their first win of the new season after beating the Miami Heat on Saturday evening at home. In a tweet that is embedded below from...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA News: Terry Rozier's Official Status Against The Indiana Pacers

He had been downgraded by the team to questionable after shootaround. Rozier is one of their best scoring threats, and averaged over 20 points per game last season. The full starting lineup for the Hornets on Wednesday evening against the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NBA News: Watch The Scuffle In The Bucks-Pacers Game Late In The Fourth Quarter

On Monday night, late in the fourth quarter, several players got into a minor scuffle in the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks game. The Pacers had been making a late-push to get the game back within striking distance. However, their attempt fell short as they lost to the Bucks 119-109...
NBA
dallassun.com

Khris Middleton, Bucks cap road trip against Pacers

The reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks conclude a three-game road swing on Monday when they visit the Indiana Pacers. Milwaukee looks to close its road trip with a winning record, rebounding from a loss on Thursday in Miami with a 121-111 defeat of San Antonio on Saturday. Khris Middleton ledthe way against the Spurs with a season-high 28 points.
NBA
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

Comments / 0

Community Policy