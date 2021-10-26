CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals Gearing Up for 'Expedited' Game Week

By Alex Weiner
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 5 days ago

Less than an hour after the Cardinals defeated the Houston Texans Sunday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he was going back to his office to watch the Packers game film.

The 6-1 Packers come to play the 7-0 Cardinals on Thursday Night Football this week.

"Everything is quicker," quarterback Kyler Murray said postgame. "I think whoever handles the week better usually tends to play a little bit better. Hopefully we understand the task at hand and come ready to play Thursday.”

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins called the short week against a top-tier opponent the toughest thing to deal with in the NFL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a4Cly_0ccceht800
© Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fellow receiver Christian Kirk even said Monday that the team won't even review the Houston game much. He stated that the Cardinals were diving in to Green Bay starting Monday afternoon.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons told reporters after Sunday's game that he planned to watch the Packers film that night.

For Kingsbury, this week brings a unique challenge as a play-caller.

Usually, he installs plays throughout the week of practice to watch them in full speed.

This week, the Cardinals cannot perform their usual practices due to time constraints and a recovery period.

"It's mainly walk-throughs, jog-throughs type tempo," Kingsbury said. "As a coach you like to see it at full speed, you like to see the timing, you like to see the spacing of it. You don't get the best look at that. But everybody's got to deal with it.

"The main thing is the players' health and getting them recovered and rested and ready to roll."

Kingsbury just experienced a week in which he did not get to see his plays in full speed until game day. He was out with COVID-19 until Sunday.

Players have different itineraries throughout the week to get their bodies recovered and ready for another physical game.

Therefore, the Cardinals had to get a jump start on that after Sunday's performance.

Tight end Zach Ertz, who played on Thursday Night Football in Week 6 before getting traded to Arizona, had a massage therapist appointment for after the game.

He was also in the cold tubs between the final whistle and his postgame press conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0siwCe_0ccceht800
© Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

"(This is) my second one in about three weeks, so I've kind of rinse and repeat from the last one," Ertz said postgame. "I've been doing it for nine years now so I kind of have the routine down for Thursday night games. I just didn't anticipate doing it twice in a year."

Edge rusher Markus Golden, who had two sacks in each of the past two games, said he planned on getting in Epsom salt baths and doing extra stretching.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks said, "It's a race. A race to get healthy, a race to game-plan and learn what's coming."

Thursday's game has the potential to be major when it comes to the NFC playoff picture. The Cardinals are not even at the halfway point of the season yet, but the winner of this week's game will own the top seed in the conference.

The Los Angeles Rams are also 6-1, trailing the Cardinals in the NFC West by just one game. They face the 1-6 Texans in Week 8.

The Cardinals have preached their 1-0 mantra every week, and it has worked thus far. With so much to focus on against Green Bay, that will be important to keep in mind.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins’ defiant move vs. Packers that pissed off Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals were one play away from staying perfect in their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers. But alas, it was not meant to be. One player who clearly gave his all, maybe even more than he should have, was Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The three-time All-Pro selection had been dealing with a hamstring injury that’s kept him out of practice all week, but still managed to start the contest.
NFL
All Cardinals

Mystery Man Helps Cardinals Offense Achieve

Peter King produces his Football Morning in America every week and Monday he devoted a large part of it to the Cardinals in several spots. Kyler Murray’s three security blankets (coach/play-caller, QB coach, Pro Bowl center) all were missing, the first two because of positive COVID tests. The unexpected star of the show was Spencer Whipple, the Cards’ 32-year-old assistant receivers coach, designated to call plays by the quarantining Kliff Kingsbury. How’d the kid do? First-half drive for the Cards: TD, TD, FG, FG, FG. You’ll meet Whipple—who’d previously called plays once in his coaching life, at UMass—in a few paragraphs. The NFL’s lone unbeaten team didn’t just survive in Cleveland. The Cardinals buried the Browns.
NFL
All Cardinals

Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Returns to Sideline

The Cardinals won’t have three defensive players available for today’s game against the Houston Texans, but the coaching staff is now intact after head coach Kliff Kingsbury had a negative COVID test Sunday morning and will be on the sideline. On Saturday, Kingsbury had the first of two necessary negative tests 24 hours apart.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
All Cardinals

A Look Behind the Curtain of Cardinals Sunday from Albert Breer

Much has been written about the Cardinals stunning performance Sunday in Cleveland. Kliff Kingsbury may have been 2,000 miles away. But to all the Cardinals players and coaches on the other end of the Zoom feed on Saturday night, he might as well have been right there with them in the team’s Cleveland hotel. And that’s not only because they were all on Zoom anyway, since nothing could be in person, per NFL-mandated intensive protocols enacted after Arizona turned up a handful of positive tests at the end of last week.
NFL
All Cardinals

My Take: 'It's Just the Way it Goes' Isn't Sufficient for COVID Cardinals

Three days ago, I asked Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury a simple question, but one that understandably is difficult to answer with any certainty. The question came the day after linebacker Chandler Jones became the 18th Cardinals player to land on reserve/COVID-19 since training camp started for rookies on July 23. Of those 18, which later became 19 with defensive tackle Zach Allen, three spent time on the list twice. Six of the players are no longer with the team.
NFL
All Cardinals

Kingsbury, Keim, Two Others Test Positive for COVID; Out for Sunday's Game

Friday evening, the Arizona Cardinals released the following statement:. "Arizona Cardinals head coach KLIFF KINGSBURY, quarterbacks coach CAM TURNER, and defensive tackle ZACH ALLEN will miss Sunday’s game at Cleveland after testing positive for Covid-19. Defensive coordinator VANCE JOSEPH and Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator JEFF RODGERS will split head coaching responsibilities while additional offensive duties will be assumed by other members of the offensive coaching staff."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Rams#American Football
All Cardinals

Vance Joseph Speaks Following Cardinals Win Over Browns

Always expect the unexpected in the National Football League. That rings especially true during COVID times, and hits even harder for an Arizona Cardinals organization that has seen quite the change in personnel in the last 72 hours. The Cardinals expected to go into their meeting with the Cleveland Browns...
NFL
All Cardinals

Whipple Capitalized on Opportunity to Call Plays for Cardinals

Spencer Whipple has ambitions to be an offensive coordinator one day. The Arizona Cardinals assistant receivers coach got a taste of it during a college game in 2018 when he called offensive plays for the University of Massachusetts. Whipple was at the Cardinals facility Friday when he heard the news...
NFL
All Cardinals

Cardinals Felt Prepared to Overcome Adversity in Win Over Cleveland

How does a team not only compete in a game after a COVID-19 outbreak, but dominate?. The Arizona Cardinals did not have head coach and play-caller Kliff Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defenders Chandler Jones, Zach Allen and Corey Peters Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Yet they still went...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
All Cardinals

Three Factors Led to Cardinals Loss

Losing is almost a given in the National Football League. But the first one always feels different. The Arizona Cardinals avoided the dreaded loss for seven impressive games, but it eventually caught up to them. In the 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Cardinals had multiple factors contribute to the prime-time defeat.
NFL
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
thecinemaholic.com

What is Colin Kaepernick’s Net Worth?

Colin Kaepernick is a former football player and civil rights activist who is best-known for playing in the NFL for San Francisco 49ers. Born to Heidi Russo on November 3, 1987, Colin and his mother were abandoned by his father when he was young. Heidi, who was just 19 at the time, decided to put him up for adoption when he was just 5-weeks-old. Luckily, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick gave Colin a new home where he could flourish.
NFL
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
339
Followers
641
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy