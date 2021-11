A European consortium created to develop ways of maintaining seamless connectivity even when driving from one country to another has been showing off its work. 5GCroCo stands for Fifth Generation Cross-Border Control. It was created in late 2018 with a plenty of help from the EU. The point of it is to take borders out of the equation when it comes to maintaining connectivity around the continent. This is especially important for connected and autonomous vehicles. Inevitably for an EU project it initially focuses on Germany and France.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO