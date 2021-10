The Tampa Bay Lightning took the reigning President’s Trophy winner Colorado Avalanche to the shootout, but ultimately lost in the skills competition, 4-3. In a game where the Lightning once again gave up the opening goal and were forced to play from behind, it never felt like the Lightning were out of it. They were always within one goal and tied the game three times with gutsy goals from key players. While not ideal, the start of the season has been difficult, but there has been marked improvement by this group and the point the team got from this game is another step in the right direction.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO