ViewTech Borescopes Exhibiting During 2021 Automotive Testing Expo and The ASSEMBLY Show

(CBS Baltimore) — The supply chain is the series of steps that brings a product to a customer. But right now store shelves are partly empty, deliveries are delayed, and prices are rising. Bottlenecks at many steps along the way are keeping products out of the hands of consumers. And the economy is paying the price. The supply chain for any given company can start with suppliers of raw materials and other inputs. Once a product is made, it travels along the network from the factory to a warehouse to a store and ultimately to the final customer. Various agents, brokers,...

14 HOURS AGO