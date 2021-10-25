ViewTech Borescopes Exhibiting During 2021 Automotive Testing Expo and The ASSEMBLY Show

VJ-3 Video Borescopes to be Showcased at Midwest Manufacturing Conferences. TRAVERSE City, Mich. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Ending a month filled with the return of many conferences and expos, ViewTech Borescopes will be appearing at The ASSEMBLY Show and Automotive Testing Expo, both taking place October 26, 27, and 28, 2021. As many engineers in the automotive and manufacturing industries rely on remote visual inspections to support quality control, ViewTech’s line of borescopes save companies time and money, while avoiding costly teardown or downtime.
