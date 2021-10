It was a miserable game for the Florida Gators (4-4, 2-4 SEC) Saturday in Jacksonville when they fell to the No.1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 6-0 SEC) by the score of 34-7. It was a game that was 3-0 with three minutes left in the first half and got way out of hand when the Bulldogs scored three times in the last two and a half minutes before halftime. But there was one player that pretty much did his part for the Florida defense in safety Rashad Torrence. Torrence collected three turnovers on the day, a number that equals half of what the Gators had in the previous seven games and finished with a team high eight tackles as well.

