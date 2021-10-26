CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hey Midland Odessa–Happy Hallowthanksmas!

By Gunner
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm not sure why it still surprises me every single year... But every year (and seemingly earlier and earlier), our retail establishments are so ready to rush thru whatever the current holiday is coming up and get to the next one. Are we that bored and that rabidly impatient that we...

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

Related
LoneStar 92

House With Outrageous Halloween Decorations

Christmas isn't the only time people go all out decorating their houses anymore. Sometimes you would see people put things out for fall but now it is very common to see people go all out for Halloween just like they do for Christmas. Over the years here are some houses that have gone over the top for Halloween. I am not so much a Halloween person but I know there are people out there who are. My next door neighbors go all out for Halloween.
LoneStar 92

Home Here In Midland Is Where The Dessert Is….

We're approaching that time of year again. Where there's an abundance of chocolate, cookies and cakes, and candy all over the place. It starts with Halloween and the buckets of candy for the kids and the bags of leftover candy no one knocked on the door for, for the adults. Then we roll on to Thanksgiving where, after turkey or ham and all the fixins, pies are the treat of the evening. Then comes Christmas. And all the fudge and peppermint and caramels and cookies and cakes..... And of course the candy! Not to mention all the flavored coffees and blended drinks at your favorite coffee shop! We have a lot of outstanding dessert places in Midland--Amara Gelato with their amazing flavors, Marble Slab Creamery, Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain, Red Plate Diner, and of course the chains like Baskin Robbins....
LoneStar 92

20 Fun Facts About Halloween

1. Halloween originated from a Celtic festival Samhain, that was held on October 31st, the eve of the beginning of their new year. The Celtic believed the dead would return that night so they would light bonfires and dress in costume to ward off ghosts. 2. The Irish brought Halloween...
LoneStar 92

FREE HALLOWEEN MOVIES THIS SATURDAY AT BIG SKY DRIVE IN MIDLAND!

It's Halloween week here in the Permian Basin and the Midland County Sheriff's Office is TREATING you to Free Movies this Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Big Sky Drive-In! Talk about a TREAT! Each screen will get a DOUBLE FEATURE and offer some great FAMILY HALLOWEEN movies. MAKE PLANS TO TAKE THE kiddos OUT this Saturday Night!
LoneStar 92

Halloween Safety Tips: 5 Things To Keep In Mind For Trick Or Treat

We all want this weekend to be a safe and fun one for everyone, whether it's adults attending a "grown-up" Halloween party (remember--drink responsibly and if you've had a few--give the keys to someone else!!!)... Or the kids running around to a Halloween event going on, or trick-or-treating in the neighborhood. So here are a few suggestions, as it starts to get darker earlier with only a week away til time change:
LoneStar 92

Was She Able To Do The Big Texas Breakfast Burrito Challenge?

Yes, everything in Texas is is bigger, including our Burritos! And, in this particular case it's a breakfast burrito. When I saw this video pop up in my newsfeed I had to do a double take. I love when restaurants have an eating challenge. You know, the type of restaurants that say "Eat our 70 oz steak in 1 hour and you get it for free".
LoneStar 92

How To Create A Frightful Feast This Halloween

When we think about holiday food we always think about Thanksgiving and Christmas dishes, why not have some Halloween dishes. This year after a night of trick or treating or to get you in the spirit let the family enjoy a frightful feast. Lauren Nutting recently shared how to make a Frightful Feast with Midland Living Magazine.
LoneStar 92

Permian Basin Fast Food Favorites

Everyone has their vices... Some people smoke (still--after all we know about it and what it does to our bodies--they still do it).... Some people drink. Some people shop. Some people are all up into video games... Etc etc. Everyone has their things. Personally--I like to EAT. And when I do--it's usually fast food because I'm always on the go. Here are a few of my personal favorites and some observations around Midland and Odessa with what we have here--and one I wish we had here:
LoneStar 92

Lines Everywhere in Midland Texas-Why Isn’t THIS Line Shorter Than The Rest?

Doesn't matter what time of day... Doesn't matter which meal--breakfast, lunch, or dinner. If you're planning to eat out-you'd better allow yourself enough time to wait. Wait inside for a table, or wait in a drive-thru line. Because in Midland Texas--people LOVE to eat out. Constantly. As in--ALL THE TIME. And if it's a weekend and you're headed to McDonald's for breakfast and it's 9:50 am and you haven't left the house yet--forget it. By the time you get there and get thru the line--they'll be serving lunch. Unless you're smart enough to order on the app first and THEN head that way. Then you're probably safe. Which is what makes going to the grocery store such a head-scratcher here. Because with all this endless eating out and long lines and long waits at restaurants--NO ONE is eating at home or cooking at home. Well--rarely they are anyway. At least that's how it seems. With that logic, you'd think you'd be able to get thru the checkout lines at the grocery store in record time since everyone's at the restaurants.
LoneStar 92

Free Family Fun In Odessa This Saturday

Odessa Parks and Recreation is hosting "Fun Fall '21" this Saturday Night. This free fun family event will take place at McKinney Park off I-20 in Odessa. The night will be full of entertainment for the entire family. The first act will start at 6:30pm. You will want to get out there early, Odessa Parks and Recreation will be giving out free bicycle helmets (while supplies last). You also want to get out early to make sure you get a great spot for the show. Feel free to bring lawn chair and blankets. There will be food trucks at the park that night. You can enjoy treats from Tasty Bones Rolling Kitchen, Sweet Traveler Patisserie, and El Tigre Birrieria.
LoneStar 92

Historical Acts That Have Played The Ector County Coliseum

Over the years the Ector County Coliseum has seen some very famous names walk through it's doors. These aren't all of them of course but these are some of the the biggest. Please feel free to add to the list in the comment. Below is the list of some of the biggest musical acts that have played at the Ector County Coliseum over the years and the years they played there.
LoneStar 92

The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

The house from Wes Craven's classic horror movie A Nightmare on Elm Street is currently for sale — and it looks like a total dream, all things considered!. A Nightmare on Elm Street was released in 1984 and now 37 years later, the iconic house featured in the film's outdoor scenes is for sale. Although the movie takes place in Ohio, the real location of the A Nightmare on Elm Street house is actually in Los Angeles.
LoneStar 92

An Open Letter To Drivers On The Loop 250 and 191 in Midland

Now that I've been in West Texas for a year and a half, and have travelled these roads thru every season--I feel like I'm established enough to say: When you're on The Loop 250 or 191 and you're driving in the right lane and approaching an on-ramp with a car on it that's looking to merge--GET OVER!!! Move to the left lane to allow people to get on! I can't tell you how many times I've attempted to merge and have to hit my brakes because someone travelling in the right lane hasn't moved to let me on... I do understand that sometimes there are circumstances where you CAN'T get over because there is already a car or truck in the left lane next to you or near you--so there's nowhere you can go. That does happen from time to time. But most of the time you have the space-so please be courteous and scoot!
LoneStar 92

What Does a Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara, around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to the areas where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 31st.
LoneStar 92

Permian Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Valerie!. Valerie is a five-month-old...
LoneStar 92

Haunted Typewriter Keys Explode With A Message And No One There Typing

The best ghost stories are ones that aren't just stories but tales of experiences that really took place. Mine is one that started with childhood and built its way up to my teen years. I grew up in a house that had been in my family for generations. My mom grew up there, her mom (My Grandmother) grew up there, and they both were married and lived in the house they grew up in. The earliest memory I have is my Grandmother living in the first-floor apartment, and my parents and I lived upstairs in what they called an "in-law" apartment because it only had one entrance and exit--off the living room; instead of two entrances/exits--one at the front and one at the back.
LoneStar 92

A Race Like None Other A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa

A race only imaginable by some--and not most. An Ostrich and a Camel. Reminds me of the old Tortoise and the Hare race cartoon with Bugs Bunny when I was a kid. Where the Hare had the clear advantage over the Tortoise until the Tortoise exposed his special shell that had the jet booster rockets built in it. Cheating, right? Well, maybe the Camel will need some booster rockets this Sunday at Zia Park Casino in Hobbs as the races take place in between horse races. There is also a Meet & Greet on Saturday where you can bring the kids down to meet the animals and take pictures with them. So put the family in the car and take the short drive to Hobbs and have some fun this weekend!
LoneStar 92

You Can Tell Things Are Picking Up In The Permian Basin

Average house prices/values are on the rise, there's much more traffic on the roads, the fast-food lines are longer, the wait to get a table at your favorite restaurant is expanding, and the gas prices are on the way UP..... Here are just a few from around the Midland area today, and it varies from place to place:
