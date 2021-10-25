Cody Johnson W/Easton Corbin Huntington Center, January 22nd

Cody Johnson is coming to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Friday, January 28th with special guest Easton Corbin and featuring Ian Munsick! Sign up here to win tickets to the show!. Use this link to purchase tickets: https://knoxvillecoliseum.com/event/cody-johnson/. Win tickets to see Cody Johnson at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum!. Sign...
Cody Johnson dropped Human The Double Album on October 8th and it has been in heavy rotation over here since then. The album clocks in at just over an hour with eighteen tracks. In that time, COJO gives us a little bit of everything. However, “Til You Can’t” remains one of the standout tracks on the record.
Cody Johnson’s debut major-label release from COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville Ain’t Nothin’ to It is now officially certified Gold by RIAA. At the time of its release in 2019, the album reached Top 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and made history as the third-highest pre-added album of all time in the country music genre on Apple Music.
This past weekend Dierks Bentley wrapped his Beers On Me tour…but it didn’t take him long to break some news…. Dierks is hitting the road in 2022 for 21 more dates on the Beers With Me tour. Jordan Davis will be joining Dierks for all but one of the stops,...
