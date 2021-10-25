CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Cody Johnson W/Easton Corbin Huntington Center, January 22nd

983nashicon.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Johnson will be performing at the Huntington Center! Saturday,...

www.983nashicon.com

Comments / 0

Related
wivk.com

Win tickets to see Cody Johnson at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum!

Cody Johnson is coming to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Friday, January 28th with special guest Easton Corbin and featuring Ian Munsick! Sign up here to win tickets to the show!. Use this link to purchase tickets: https://knoxvillecoliseum.com/event/cody-johnson/. Win tickets to see Cody Johnson at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum!. Sign...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Watch Cody Johnson’s New Video for ”Til You Can’t’

Cody Johnson dropped Human The Double Album on October 8th and it has been in heavy rotation over here since then. The album clocks in at just over an hour with eighteen tracks. In that time, COJO gives us a little bit of everything. However, “Til You Can’t” remains one of the standout tracks on the record.
CELEBRITIES
themusicuniverse.com

Cody Johnson’s major label debut certified Gold

Cody Johnson’s debut major-label release from COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville Ain’t Nothin’ to It is now officially certified Gold by RIAA. At the time of its release in 2019, the album reached Top 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and made history as the third-highest pre-added album of all time in the country music genre on Apple Music.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy