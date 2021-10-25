$41 in cart

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy...

www.moneytalksnews.com

moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
RETAIL
wfla.com

Best luggage cart

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether it’s for your day-to-day life or travel, there’s one thing that’ll save you and your back from a world of pain: a luggage cart. The best luggage carts, like the Samsonite Luggage Compact Folding Cart, help move large, heavy items quickly and easily.
INDUSTRY
#Core Black
moneytalksnews.com

Worx and Rockwell Tools at eBay: Extra 15% off in cart

Save on saws, blowers, trimmers, pressure washing equipment, and more. (The extra discount appears in cart.) Shop Now at eBay Tips Pictured is the Certified Refurb Worx Axis 20V Cordless Reciprocating & Jig Saw for $67.99 in cart ($20 under the best price we could find for a new one). Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
SHOPPING
coveteur.com

Add to Cart: Falling for Faux Leather

It's no secret that swapping out our seasonal wardrobe is one of our favorite parts of autumn. With each new chunky knit, on-trend boot, and wide-leg jean, we fall just a little bit more in love with the season. As we all become more conscious of our impact on the planet, there has been a major shift in one of our most relied upon fall textiles, and now the leather we've always loved is more often than not served in faux form. No longer is it the cheap alternative, the dreaded "pleather" our grandmothers told us to avoid. While brands are doing faux leather in a plethora of ways with varying levels of quality and sustainability of production, it has never been easier to find faux leather pieces that you can love for years. Shop our picks for faux fashion at every budget below.
APPAREL
moneytalksnews.com

Humble Bundle Halloween Sale: Up to 90% off

Save big on dozens of titles including 7 Days to Die, Hitman 2, The Outer Worlds, Red Dead Redemption 2, Dead by Daylight, Monster Hunter: World, and more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle Tips Pictured is Hitman 2 for $8.99 ($3 low price). Features over 20 titles to choose from.
VIDEO GAMES
moneytalksnews.com

Steep & Cheap Sale: Up to 65% off + extra $40 off $200

Save on almost 1,000 items - including sleeping bags, snowboards, luggage, coats, and more. Plus, use coupon code "FALLSAVE40" to take an extra $40 off orders of $200 or more. Shop Now at Steep & Cheap.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

$40 or 2 for $68

One pair would set you back another $16 elsewhere, but if you add two pairs to cart and drop the total price by 10%, you'd save $44 in total. Buy Now at Joe's New Balance Outlet. Want a Happy Retirement? Do These 4 Things First. You've worked hard for years...
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
Indy100

17 best online thrift stores to shop for secondhand deals delivered to you

Thanks to trendsetters on TikTok and Instagram, thrifting is cooler than ever. Between the singularity of the pieces you’ll often find, the sustainability of buying secondhand, and the slashed price points on most pieces–even luxury–it’s a fantastic way to fill your closet with pre-loved pieces that have personality and panache in spades. You don’t always have time to go digging through the racks at your local Goodwill though, so we’ve put together a list of our favorite places to find vintage clothes and accessories online that you can have delivered straight to your door. Whether it’s a luxe new handbag...
BEAUTY & FASHION
99.9 KTDY

Walmart Reveals Black Friday Sale Items

Walmart just announced that they will be bringing back Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days.” This promotion will include three separate Black Friday events throughout the month of November. Each day that the sale is going on the store will highlight a different group of products.
SCOTT, LA
Well+Good

Kohl’s Is Having a ‘Lowest Prices of the Season’ Sale, and It’s a Goldmine for Holiday-Ready Kitchenwares

While offers in sectors like clothing and beauty are impressive, it's the kitchen and dining deals that are really worth your while: Ninja food gadgets are all 30 percent off (hello, new blender) while Food Network pots and pans, plates, and more are up to 40 percent off. Dig around the site and you'll find other home-chef favorites from brands like Instant Pot and SodaStream that are deeply discounted, too.
SHOPPING
SPY

Walmart Is Already Offering Insane Black Friday Deals — Shop Keurig, Samsung, Ninja & More

Black Friday is among the oddest of American traditions. We follow up a day of being thankful for all we have (and eating to excess, of course), with a whole lot of shopping. Some of those shopping forays may be getting a head start on our holiday gift list, but much is also just about getting good deals on the stuff we really want! This year, it seems Black Friday is starting earlier than ever, as Walmart sets its sales live, and as you very well know, it’s not even November yet. There are all sorts of incredible deals available already,...
SHOPPING
SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Outdoor Speakers at Crutchfield

Save on speakers from brands such as Jamo and Klipsch with prices from $100. Shop Now at Crutchfield Tips Pictured is the Jamo I/O 4 Outdoor Speakers for $99 (low by $20).
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Very Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals to expect on kitchen appliances, sofas, tech and more

A one-stop shop for everything from lipsticks to lampshades, the Very Black Friday sale is one of the most highly anticipated discounting events of the year.Stocking a whole host of brands including Apple, Adidas and Aquadoodle (and that’s just a snippet from the As) there really is something for everyone on the online giant’s site.And with Christmas rapidly approaching, now is the time to get something for the whole family for less, including any kitchen appliances ahead of the big day.Taking place on 26 November, the last Friday of the month, Black Friday is set to be big. Here at...
SHOPPING

