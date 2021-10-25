$41 in cart

It's no secret that swapping out our seasonal wardrobe is one of our favorite parts of autumn. With each new chunky knit, on-trend boot, and wide-leg jean, we fall just a little bit more in love with the season. As we all become more conscious of our impact on the planet, there has been a major shift in one of our most relied upon fall textiles, and now the leather we've always loved is more often than not served in faux form. No longer is it the cheap alternative, the dreaded "pleather" our grandmothers told us to avoid. While brands are doing faux leather in a plethora of ways with varying levels of quality and sustainability of production, it has never been easier to find faux leather pieces that you can love for years. Shop our picks for faux fashion at every budget below.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO