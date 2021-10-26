CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers stay unbeaten, beat Coyotes 5-3 to move to 6-0

By PAUL GEREFFI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCXT4_0cccUtwg00
1 of 6

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Joe Thornton each scored their first goals of the season and the Florida Panthers stretched their unbeaten streak to six games with a 5-3 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Monday night.

Anthony Duclair, Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad also scored goals for the Panthers.

Spencer Knight made 18 saves. Brandon Montour had two assists.

Liam O’Brien and Phil Kessel scored late goals for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller also scored a goal.

Carter Hutton made 10 saves before leaving the game after the first period with a lower-body injury. Karel Vejmelka started the second period and stopped 26 shots.

Florida’s 6-0-0 record extends the best start in franchise history and is the first 6-0-0 start in the NHL since Montreal in 2015-16.

The Arizona loss marks the second time in the franchise’s 42 seasons that they don’t have a win after six games (were 0-5-1 to start 2017-18 season)

“You never hope to go through it but we’re in the thick of it and there’s no easy way out,” Coyotes forward Christian Fischer said. “It’s going to take a lot of work. It’s early (in the season) but it (stinks). We’ve got to put it together soon.”

Leading 4-1 midway through the third period, the Panthers seemed to be cruising to an easy victory, but O’Brien scored at 11: 57 to make the score 4-2. Kessel scored 34 seconds later to close the Coyotes to 4-3.

“I think we did a good job at capitalizing on our chances,” Vatrano said. “I think their goalie made two big saves there where we could have put the game away and we gave them life. It’s the NHL and you can’t give any team life. We took the timeout, we knew we had the lead and just play hockey the way we know how and close it out.”

Duclair’s empty-net goal with 38.9 left made the score 5-3 and iced the game.

“We knew going in it was kind of a dangerous opponent, and I think that being respectful from start to finish is part of it, and sometimes you get ahead, you get a little careless, we get a couple of situations that we mis-played and both ended up in the net, now it’s a hockey game,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “We nailed it down at the end but certainly don’t take anything for granted in this game.”

With the game tied at 1, Vatrano gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead when he found a loose puck in front and swept it past Vejmelka at 6:00 of the second.

Ekblad’s power-play goal came on a shot from the point that may have hit a Coyotes player before it went into the net and put the Panthers ahead 3-1.

Huberdeau’s goal at 6:54 of the third stretched the Panthers lead to 4-1.

At that point, it seemed the game was over but the two late goals made it a nail-biter until Duclair’s empty-netter.

“The guys came out with a lot of pride. They battled hard and we made more plays. I liked our attitude in the third,” coach Andre Tourigny said. “We had the right mindset. In the first two we gave up a lot of speed and momentum to Florida.”

The Coyotes took a 1-0 lead on their first shot of the game. Keller pushed the puck between Knight’s pads from the slot with 2:17 left in the first. It was the first time this season that the Panthers opponent scored the games’ first goal.

The lead didn’t last long. Thornton’s power-play goal tied the game at 1-all with 18.8 seconds left in the first. Thornton, who signed to a one-year contract this season, poked in the puck from in front. The goal was the 24-year veteran’s first as a member of the Panthers.

The Panthers outshot the Coyotes 11-1 in the first and 31-8 through two periods.

NOTES: Panthers C Sam Reinhart his recorded 300th NHL point with an assist on Thornton’s goal…This is only the third time in the franchise’s 28-year history that the Panthers have at least 10 standings points through six games, joining last season (11 points) and 1996-97 (10). The fewest Florida ever had after six games was two in 2012-13, Jonathan Huberdeau’s rookie season. ... Coyotes D Conor Timmons sustained a lower-body injury and did not return for the third period. C Ryan Dzingel did not return after suffering an upper-body injury…There was no further information on the injured players post-game…This was the start of a season-long six-game road trip for Arizona. The Coyotes aren’t home again until facing Seattle on Nov. 6.

Coyotes: Visit Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Panthers: Host Boston on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
buffstaterecord.com

Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 and move to 2-0 on the season

Sabres win 2-1 in the Shootout against the Arizona Coyotes and they move to 2-0 on the season. Even though the score was only 2-1 and had to go into a shootout, the game was much more in favor of the Sabres than just the score shows. Sabres led in shots 33-21 and 5-on-5 chances at 23-11.
NHL
WGRZ TV

2-0 start: Sabres score twice in shootout, beat Coyotes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson and Artuu Ruotsalainen scored in the shootout, helping the Buffalo Sabres top the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 in a game played on Saturday afternoon. Buffalo improved to 2-0 following a 5-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. That game was also at KeyBank Center.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Watch: The FHN Postgame Report, Florida Panthers 5, Arizona Coyotes 3

Florida dominated the visiting Arizona Coyotes for much of Monday night. On tonight’s edition of the FHN Panthers Postgame Report, George Richards breaks the game down from ice level at the FLA Live Arena. The Panthers did find themselves in a bit of a sticky wicket as they got a...
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Huberdeau scores twice, Florida Panthers 5-0 after beating Flyers

Take a look at the NHL standings. Go ahead. Sure, Halloween hasn’t even hit, but there are the Florida Panthers sitting in first (tied with Edmonton, but still) after they beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 on Saturday night. There will be no “October Champions” banner unfurled at FLA Live Arena...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NHL

Rapid Recap: Islanders 3, Coyotes 0

The Islanders got back in the win column with a strong 3-0 win over Arizona. A full-team win in the desert. The New York Islanders shut out the Arizona Coyotes, 3-0 on Saturday night, backed by a 26-save shout by Ilya Sorokin. The shutout was Sorokin's first of the 2021-22 season and the fourth clean sheet of his career. Offensively, the Islanders saw three different players find the back of the net as Cal Clutterbuck, Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders as the team tallied a goal in each period.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

GameDay No. 6: Lineups, betting odds for Coyotes at Panthers

If there has ever been a trap game in October for an NHL team, Monday certainly looks like a prime candidate as the winless Arizona Coyotes visit the unbeaten Florida Panthers in Sunrise. The Panthers are, as expected, heavy favorites to move on to 6-0. Arizona, after all, is not...
NHL
NHL

3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Coyotes 3-0 on Saturday

The Islanders got back in the win column with a strong 3-0 win over Arizona. The New York Islanders got back in the win column as they shut out the Arizona Coyotes 3-0 on Saturday night at Gila River Arena. The Islanders faced a hungry Coyotes squad, who have still...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam O'brien
Person
Anthony Duclair
Person
Joe Thornton
Person
Brandon Montour
Person
Clayton Keller
Person
Joel Quenneville
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Aaron Ekblad
Person
Spencer Knight
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Carter Hutton
Person
Frank Vatrano
Person
Phil Kessel
Arizona Sports

Coyotes fall to 0-5-1 on season after road loss to Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Joe Thornton each scored their first goals of the season and the Florida Panthers stretched their unbeaten streak to six games with a 5-3 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Monday night. Anthony Duclair, Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad also scored goals...
NHL
fiveforhowling.com

Coyotes Game 6 Recap: Coyotes fail to complete comeback, fall 5-3 to Panthers

The Arizona Coyotes dropped their sixth straight game of the season, falling 5-3 to the Florida Panthers in regulation. It took a few periods for the Coyotes to get up to full speed for tonight’s game. The Panthers were great at controlling the neutral zone, and Arizona had trouble breaking through and establishing pressure or getting shots on net. They spent most of the first in their own zone, doing their best to limit the Panther’s shots.
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers Fend Off Coyotes for 6th Straight Win

Interviews with Head Coach Joel Quenneville and forwards Joe Thornton, Frank Vatrano and Sam Bennett. Fueled by a pair of power-play goals, the Panthers extended their winning streak to start the season to six games with a 5-3 win over the Coyotes at FLA Live Arena on Monday. "We're confident,"...
NHL
Miami Herald

Panthers hold off Coyotes to become only 25th team in NHL history to start season 6-0

It doesn’t matter who’s in goal, who’s missing from the lineup or who the opponent is. The Florida Panthers keep rolling. They spent the first two weeks of the season mostly beating up Stanley Cup contenders and postseason staples. They won with Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight in goal, and while shuffling around pieces on their bottom lines. On Monday, they continued the best season-opening winning streak in franchise history by surviving a late scare and beating the league-worst Arizona Coyotes, 5-3, in Sunrise.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#Ap#The Florida Panthers
floridahockeynow.com

Fancy Cats: Florida Panthers beat Arizona Coyotes, remain undefeated

The Florida Panthers were heavy favorites to beat the Arizona in Sunrise on Monday night, but the winless Coyotes made things a little too close for comfort. Florida, which is unbeaten through its first six games, dominated all phases of the game yet Arizona scored a pair of quick goals in the third period to make things interesting.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Winless Coyotes’ 5-3 Loss to the Panthers

The Arizona Coyotes left Sunrise, Fla. last night still searching for their first win, and though their 0-5-1 start to the season isn’t a complete surprise, the team’s lack of success hasn’t been due to a lack of effort. Last Saturday’s loss to the New York Islanders, for example, was a complete team game in which they likely deserved a better fate. Fast-forward to Monday night’s 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers, though, and the Coyotes demonstrated a different kind of resilience.
NHL
chatsports.com

Recap: Panthers avoid trap, post 5-3 win over Coyotes to remain undefeated

Joe Thornton scored his goal of the season and Jonathan Huberdeau added a goal and an assists as the Florida Panthers posted its sixth straight win with a 5-3 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes at FLA Live Arena. Florida dominated the first period, out-shooting the visiting Coyotes 11-1, but...
NHL
chatsports.com

Bobrovsky Makes 29 Saves As Panthers Beat Bruins, Stay Undefeated

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The Florida Panthers became the 14th team in NHL history to start 7-0-0 by beating the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Wednesday night — with coach Joel Quenneville on the bench a day after he was named in a report about the Chicago Blackhawks improperly handling sexual assault claims.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Hockey
Reuters

NHL roundup: Panthers top Coyotes, improve to 6-0-0

2021-10-26 06:19:44 GMT+00:00 - The Florida Panthers, who lead the NHL with 12 points, ran their season-opening winning streak to six games by defeating the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Monday night in Sunrise, Fla. Florida got goals from Joe Thornton, Frank Vatrano, Aaron Ekblad, Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Duclair. Sam...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

633K+
Followers
338K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy