If you could watch a timelapse of me when every new Mario Party came out, you’d think I was an absolute lunatic. The timelapse would span: overjoyed excitement at the announcement, then a doubly excited me buying the game and firing it up, then a big goofy grin spreading over my face as I explored the menus and started my first turn. Then things would take a turn: the joy fading from my face and the light escaping my eyes, then a complete breakdown, caused by losing the first round of a silly board game. Because before my great ape Donkey Kong and I take every last coin and star you have, which we will, we have to hit rock bottom.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO