PART-TIME BUS DRIVER

Shelbyville News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are currently seeking a part-time bus driver to...

www.shelbynews.com

Central Virginian

More pay for school bus drivers in store

The Louisa County Board of Supervisors approved a budget supplement to Louisa County Public Schools of $358,000 to increase the starting pay for full-time school bus drivers to $21 per hour and for substitute bus drivers to $84 per day. Superintendent of Schools Doug Straley told the supervisors at their...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
thecorryjournal.com

Clymer school seeks bus driver subs

CLYMER, N.Y. — A shortage of substitute bus drivers was one concern discussed during a regular meeting of the Clymer Central School Board of Education held on Oct. 20 in the elementary library. Board member Dave Maleski stated that he had been in contact with Tracy TeWinkle, school mechanic, regarding...
CLYMER, NY
Newswatch 16

Searching for school bus drivers during shortage

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The school bus industry has been hit hard by COVID-19. Pennsylvania's Education Secretary joined PennDOT leaders outside Harrisburg to encourage more people to become interested in driving school buses. The state recently sent letters to more than 375,000 Pennsylvanians with commercial driver's licenses asking if they'd be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cody Enterprise

Bus drivers emphasize safety for ‘most precious cargo’

National Bus Safety Week may be something on the minds of local school bus drivers this week, but safety is something that is first and foremost every day, said Cody School District Transportation Director Sam Hummel. “We are always looking at bus safety and how to make things even safer,”...
CODY, WY
The Suburban Times

CPSD Staff Spotlight: Bus Driver Kelly Hartman

A Clover Park School District story. Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features district bus driver Kelly Hartman. She is in her 30th year driving for the district. She drives 140 miles every day to transport students to and from school. “I love when the kids are smiling or singing together,” she said. “It just makes me happy when they’re happy.”
TRAFFIC
Times-Review

DPS urges children, drivers to practice bus safety

With school back in full swing, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a reminder for Texans about safety around school buses. Monday through Friday is National School Bus Safety week and the public plays an important role in ensuring school buses make it to their destinations safely each day.
TRAFFIC
chautauquatoday.com

CVCS has update on bus driver shortage

Two of three bus routes that were canceled for Monday, will be up and running according to the Cassadaga Valley Central School District. On its Facebook page Monday afternoon, the district announced that they were able to make the necessary arrangements for buses 181 and 182 to carry their regular runs on Tuesday. According to the district, "Bus 182 will run as originally planned for the rest of the week and bus 181 will be running regular routes Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday." CVCS added that they "anticipate" bus 181 will be unable to run on Friday, but they are working to find coverage for that run and will provide a future update. The district had to cancel a total of three bus routes on Monday because of an unexpected driver shortage. There was no word on the status of bus 187.
CASSADAGA, NY
Sunderland Echo

Become a Stagecoach bus driver in Sunderland

New drivers will be offered £22,000 a year, rising to £25,000 after two years, with the option of overtime, flexible shifts and free travel for you and a family member or friend. All training for the role is provided, and there’s an excellent pension package. Stagecoach drivers are the lifeblood...
TRAFFIC
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pewaukee bus driver paints buses for kids’ enjoyment

With a ladder, a paint brush and strategic deployment of a finger here and there, Goines transformed the windows of her bus into a series of canvases depicting hand-painted cartoon monsters. “I just wanted to make the kids happy,” she said. “I just did a little monster bus and they...
PEWAUKEE, WI
So Md News.com

Bus stoppage: Calvert's drivers resume inaction

Two weeks after a two-day sickout created additional chaos in Calvert County’s public school transportation plan, bus drivers unhappy with their pay and benefits again notified administrators and the public this week that they would not be picking up students. The latest work stoppage happened Wednesday and the number of...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WKRN

Bus drivers protest for better pay

MNPS Drivers protested Friday for better pay, benefits and more manpower. Mayor John Cooper announces Capital Spending Plan, includes addressing juvenile crime. 'We just want Josh found': Family still looking for Putnam County man 5 months after he was reported missing. Sports Extra Daily- Oct. 22, 2021. MNPS bus driver...
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

LCSD1 experiences pandemic-driven bus driver shortage

CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has not been immune from the national bus driver shortage caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The shortage has led to governors across the nation having members of the National Guard drive buses, and even the federal government proposing legislation to ease the guidelines for commercial driver's license holders.
CHEYENNE, WY
news4sanantonio.com

Students jump into action to help bus driver

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - On October 1, a bus full of kids was headed to school when the driver had a medical emergency. The heroic actions of two middle schoolers saved their bus driver's life. "And I come up and I see sixth-graders yelling and uh, come out, come in...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
estnn.com

How To Thank The Bus Driver In Fortnite

Learn how to thank the Bus Driver in Fortnite to complete the weekly Chapter 2 - Season 8 punchcard!. Fortnite’s latest weekly punchcard challenge asks players to “Thank the Bus Driver.” This quest is one of the easiest, as it requires you to press one button. Today, we’ll explain how to Thank the Bus Drive in Fortnite Battle Royale and earn yourself some effortless experience points (XP) in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8.
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

School Minibus Driver (Part-time, term-time only)

Sevenoaks School is currently seeking to appoint a Minibus Driver (Part-time, term-time only). The Minibus Driver’s purpose is to transport our students safely to and from Sevenoaks railway station, at the start and end of each school day and to some external sporting and educational events. The Minibus Driver will...
EDUCATION
Springfield News Sun

Driver shortage, wait times are hardest part for trucking companies

The nation’s trucks and truck drivers, including those in Clark and Champaign counties, are the link in the supply chain where the rubber literally hits the road. So while the national supply chain is getting new attention as inflation looms and store shelves empty, trucking advocates say inefficiencies in the way goods are delivered to homes and businesses have long plagued the system.
SPRINGFIELD, OH

