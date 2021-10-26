CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CNH prints four-day downtrend near $6.3800 on Sino-American, PBOC news

By Anil Panchal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CNH remains pressured around weekly bottom, fades bounce off intraday low. US-China talks highlight the need for communication and coordination on macroeconomic policies. PBOC injects 190 billion yuan for the second consecutive day. Market sentiment cheers equity rally, stimulus hopes ahead of the key data/events. USD/CNH stays on the...

AUD/USD retreats to 0.7500 area after failure at 0.7555

The aussie retreats to 0.7500 after failure at 7545/50. The risk-sensitive AUD loses ground as market mood worsens. AUD/USD might extend losses if 0.7550 resistance caps. The Australian dollar has been rejected again at the 0.7545/55 resistance area again, and the pair has given away Thursday’s gains, returning to the 0.7500 area. The aussie is heading lower on Friday, with the US dollar strengthening across the board.
AUD/USD clung to 0.7500 amid mixed-market sentiment ahead of the weekend

AUD/USD fell on broad US dollar strength, as the greenback rose almost 1% in the US Dollar Index. European stock indices fell, while US equity indices rose, depicting a mixed-market sentiment, which benefited the US Dollar. US Core PCE rise overshadowed the Australian Retail Sales jump, weighed on the AUD/USD.
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: All eyes on Fed’s tapering and US employment data

The ECB maintained its monetary policy unchanged and failed to cool down inflation concerns. Tepid growth in the US cooled down expectations for aggressive tapering. EUR/USD has failed to sustain gains above a critical Fibonacci resistance level at 1.1670. The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1600 price zone after hitting...
USD/JPY extends past 114.00 buoyed by higher US yields

The dollar bounces at 113.25 and reaches levels past 114.00. The greenback appreciates on higher inflation expectations. USD/JPY: expected to dive towards 112.00 in three months – Rabobank. The dollar has regained bullish traction on Friday and is rallying nearly 0.5% so far today, erasing the previous two days’ losses....
GBP/USD plummets below 1.3700, on US dollar strength, ahead Fed and BoE week

GBP/USD accumulates to its weekly losses, breaking below 1.3700. Due to month-end flows and the London fix, GBP/USD plummeted almost 80 pips in the last three hours. US Core PCE for September remains steady at 3.6%, as the Fed’s November meeting approaches. The GBP/USD slides for the third time in...
GBP/USD finds support at 1.3665 after plunging from 1.3800 area

The pound finds buyers at 1.3665 after a 0.75% daily decline. The sterling suffers against a stronger USD. GBP/USD's reaction to the BoE is unpredictable – MUFG. The British pound is attempting to find support at 1.3665 lows on Friday’s late US trading, after plummeting more than 0.7% on the day. End-of-month moves with November’s Federal Reserve meeting around the corner, have boosted the US dollar across the board.
GBP/JPY, rejected at 157.05, dives to levels sub-156.00

The sterling retreats below 156.00 after failure at 157.05. Closing positions at the end of the month might have hit the pound. GBP/USD is testing support at 155.95 area. The British pound has lost its bullish momentum after failing to confirm above 157.00 during Friday’s London trading, and the pair has posted a significant pullback during the US session, reaching day-lows right above 156.00.
USD/CAD remains confined in a range around mid-1.2300s, US/Canadian data awaited

USD/CAD extended its consolidative price action through the early European session. A combination of factors revived the USD demand and acted as a tailwind for the pair. A modest downtick in oil prices undermined the loonie and further extended support. The USD/CAD pair quickly recovered around 20 pips from daily...
GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation

GBP/USD grinds higher following the biggest daily jump in over a week. France detains UK ships, Britain summons French ambassador with readiness to retaliate. Softer US GDP, ECB announcements dragged down USD despite firmer Treasury yields. Risk catalysts can entertain ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation gauge’s release. GBP/USD reacts to...
Eyes turn to the ECB and the first look at Q3 US GDP

Overview: The market awaits the ECB meeting and the first look at the US Q3 GDP. The pullback in US shares yesterday was a drag on the Asia Pacific equities. It is the first back-to-back loss of the MSCI Asia Pacific in a few weeks. Europe's Stoxx 600 is recovering from early weakness and US future indices are firm. The US 10-year yield is flat, around 1.55%, after falling around 15 bp over the past four sessions. European bonds are paring yesterday's gains, and yields are up 2-6 bp. The dollar is mixed. Among the majors, the yen, New Zealand dollar, and Norwegian krone are firm, while the Australian and Canadian dollars, Swedish krona, and euro are slightly lower. Emerging market currencies are also mixed. The Turkish lira and South African rand are the weakest, while the Russian rouble, Thai baht, and Indian rupee lead the advancers. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is slightly heavier after falling about 0.3% yesterday. Gold is faltering after yesterday's recovery but remains within Tuesday's range (~$1782-$1808). Plans to resume talks between Iran and Europe and a larger than expected increase in US crude inventory saw December WTI initially extend yesterday's losses, but new buying emerged as the 20-day moving average (~$80.70) area was approached. It has not closed below this moving average in two months. After losing around 3% over the past two sessions, copper has bounced more than 1% today. Iron ore and aluminum are softer.
USD/JPY clings to gains post-US data, remains below 114.00 mark

USD/JPY gained positive traction on Friday and snapped two days of the losing streak. A strong pickup in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and remained supportive. The US PCE Price Index did little to impress bulls or provide any impetus to the major. The USD/JPY pair maintained...
Intra-day news and views and data to be released today – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 113.56.. Dlr swung in choppy fashion in Asian morning after hitting a near 2-week trough of 113.26 in New York morning Thursday on the back of downbeat U.S. GDP report, however, rebound in U.S. yields and active cross-selling in yen lifted price to 113.59 near New York close and the pair climbed to 113.71 shortly after Tokyo open before retreating briefly to 113.40 or intra-day unwinding in short yen positions.
AUD/USD remains on the defensive below mid-0.7500s, awaits key US data

AUD/USD was seen consolidating its recent gains to the highest level since early July. Rallying US bond yields, the cautious market mood underpinned the safe-haven USD. Hawkish RBA expectations helped limit the downside ahead of the US inflation data. The AUD/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained...
USD/CAD spikes to 1.2400 neighbourhood amid stronger USD/sliding oil prices

A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to gain some positive traction on Friday. A softer risk tone, elevated US bond yields revived demand for the safe-haven USD. Weaker Canadian GDP print, a fresh leg down in oil prices undermined the loonie. The markets had a rather muted reaction to the...
US Dollar Index pushes higher to the 93.80 zone, daily highs

DXY regains further ground and retests the 93.75/80 band. US Core PCE came at 3.6% YoY in October, 0.2% MoM. Final October U-Mich Index comes next. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a basket of its main rival currencies, accelerates the daily recovery and flirts with the 100-hour SMA near 93.80 o Friday.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains pressured near $1,800 amid USD recovery

Gold holds in a critical support structure on the daily chart. XAU/USD leans with a bullish bias with eyes on a break of $1,830. Lower US yields are supporting the bullish bias and are weighing on the greenback. update: Gold prices surrender the previous session's gains and struggle to defend...
Sino-American tussles over telecom renew, China eyes ‘clear up’ of illegal coal storage

Early Wednesday, The Guardian came out with the news citing further hardships from the US regulators to China’s telecom companies. “The decision by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) means China Telecom Americas must now discontinue US services within 60 days. China Telecom, the largest Chinese telecommunications company, has had the authorization to provide telecommunications services for nearly 20 years in the United States,” said the news.
