AUD/USD pierces 0.7500 as market sentiment improves

By Anil Panchal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD extends previous day’s rebound, refreshes weekly high. S&P 500 Futures renew all-time peak ignoring rebound in US Treasury yields. US-China talks add to the equity-led market optimism. Aussie Q3 inflation, US Q3 GDP become the key data to watch. AUD/USD portrays risk-on mood amid a sluggish Tuesday morning,...

USD/JPY extends past 114.00 buoyed by higher US yields

The dollar bounces at 113.25 and reaches levels past 114.00. The greenback appreciates on higher inflation expectations. USD/JPY: expected to dive towards 112.00 in three months – Rabobank. The dollar has regained bullish traction on Friday and is rallying nearly 0.5% so far today, erasing the previous two days’ losses....
USD/CAD advances firmly towards 1.2400 amid risk-off market sentiment

USD/CAD briefly pierced 1.2400, reaching a daily high at 1.2408. Concerns about inflation, central bank tightening, and US CEOs commenting on supply shortages and elevated prices dented market sentiment. US Core PCE remains steady at 3.6%, though lower than expected. The USD/CAD climbs during the New York session, up 0.41%,...
EUR/USD suddenly plunges toward cycle lows

The EURUSD pair was down more than 1% Friday, and it dropped toward the current cycle lows near 1.1530 as the USD unexpectedly surged, likely boosted by the rising US inflation data. Earlier in the day, traders paid attention to the PCE inflation indices, the Fed's favorite inflation indicator. The...
AUD/USD: Recent gains built on shaky foundations – MUFG

Market expectations for aggressive rate hikes next year from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) are likely to be disappointed, according to analysts at MUFG Bank. They argue recent outsized gains of the Australian dollar are built on shaky foundations. Key Quotes:. “At the same time the AUD has derived...
GBP/USD plummets below 1.3700, on US dollar strength, ahead Fed and BoE week

GBP/USD accumulates to its weekly losses, breaking below 1.3700. Due to month-end flows and the London fix, GBP/USD plummeted almost 80 pips in the last three hours. US Core PCE for September remains steady at 3.6%, as the Fed’s November meeting approaches. The GBP/USD slides for the third time in...
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD’s drop below $1,780 an ominous sign ahead of Fed

Gold fell more than 1% on the last day of the month. Dollar selloff after disappointing Q3 GDP data remained short-lived. Bears look to $1,770 and $1,750 as next targets. Gold managed to build on the previous week’s gains and climbed to $1,810 on Monday but staged a deep correction on Tuesday with investors refraining from committing to large positions ahead of key events. After fluctuating in a relatively tight range near $1,800, XAU/USD spiked to $1,810, once again, on Thursday but ended up closing the week in the negative territory below $1,780 following Friday’s plunge.
USD/CHF pares some weekly losses, hovers around 0.9150

USD/CHF bounces off 0.9099 amid risk-off market sentiment. The US Dollar Index rises in the day, despite falling US T-bond yields. The USD/CHF 4-hour chart shows the pair is within a bullish flag, but a break below 0.9100 could invalidate the chart pattern. The USD/CHF trims some weekly losses, advances...
BoE: Markets are overestimating the scale of future tightening – ING

Next Thursday, the Bank of England will have its monetary policy meeting. Analysts at ING expect a 15bp rate hike, following recent hawkish comments. They consider markets are overestimating the scale of future tightening, so they argue some modest pushback from policymakers in the form of lower medium-term inflation forecasts and a split rate hike vote, seems likely.
EUR/GBP dips further to hit fresh session lows below 0.8440

Euro's reversal from 0.8475 extends to session lows below 0.8440. The pound remains stronger fuelled by BoE hike expectations. EUR/GBP: Biassed lower while below 0.8530 - Commerzbank. The euro continues heading south against the British pound on Friday. The pair has depreciated about 0.4% so far today, reversing Thursday’s gains...
AUD/USD consolidates gains above 0.7500 ahead of Aussie Retail Sales

AUD/USD prints mild losses after refreshing three-month high. Market sentiment worsens amid an absence of US stimulus deal. Softer US GDP, ECB announcements dragged down USD despite firmer Treasury yields. Australia Q3 PPI, Retail Sales for September can direct immediate moves ahead of US Core PCE Inflation data. AUD/USD struggles...
Eyes turn to the ECB and the first look at Q3 US GDP

Overview: The market awaits the ECB meeting and the first look at the US Q3 GDP. The pullback in US shares yesterday was a drag on the Asia Pacific equities. It is the first back-to-back loss of the MSCI Asia Pacific in a few weeks. Europe's Stoxx 600 is recovering from early weakness and US future indices are firm. The US 10-year yield is flat, around 1.55%, after falling around 15 bp over the past four sessions. European bonds are paring yesterday's gains, and yields are up 2-6 bp. The dollar is mixed. Among the majors, the yen, New Zealand dollar, and Norwegian krone are firm, while the Australian and Canadian dollars, Swedish krona, and euro are slightly lower. Emerging market currencies are also mixed. The Turkish lira and South African rand are the weakest, while the Russian rouble, Thai baht, and Indian rupee lead the advancers. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is slightly heavier after falling about 0.3% yesterday. Gold is faltering after yesterday's recovery but remains within Tuesday's range (~$1782-$1808). Plans to resume talks between Iran and Europe and a larger than expected increase in US crude inventory saw December WTI initially extend yesterday's losses, but new buying emerged as the 20-day moving average (~$80.70) area was approached. It has not closed below this moving average in two months. After losing around 3% over the past two sessions, copper has bounced more than 1% today. Iron ore and aluminum are softer.
AUD/USD to struggle to post further gains – MUFG

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) did not attempt to stall the sell-off in April 2024 notes even as yields climbed to 0.81% against its target of 0.10% following the rise in core inflation to 2.1%. The aussie is marginally lower today despite this huge bond yield move. However, since the end of September, AUD/USD is 5% higher. But gains going forward will prove more of a struggle, in the opinion of economists at MUFG Bank.
AUD/USD remains on the defensive below mid-0.7500s, awaits key US data

AUD/USD was seen consolidating its recent gains to the highest level since early July. Rallying US bond yields, the cautious market mood underpinned the safe-haven USD. Hawkish RBA expectations helped limit the downside ahead of the US inflation data. The AUD/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained...
Currency market: EUR/USD and next week

EUR/USD yesterday for the ECB traded 1.1581 to 1.1635 or the same 50 pips offered by all central bank meetings. Here's yesterday's 5 numbers 1.1543, 1.1562, 1.1576, 1.1631 and 1.1662. Despite 50 pips, the trade for ECB was middle range to middle range from 1.1562 to 1.1631 and the same...
