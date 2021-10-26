CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US Treasury to reportedly give SEC significant authority over stablecoins

FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

A recent report revealed that the US Treasury could give the SEC new authority over stablecoins. Tether, USDC and other stablecoins could follow some of the rules that bank deposits currently face. The highly anticipated report on stablecoins is expected to be published as early as this week. The...

www.fxstreet.com

Related
zycrypto.com

SEC On The Verge Of Cracking Down On The $131 Billion Stablecoins Market

Bloomberg reports the SEC may soon receive “significant” authority over stablecoins. The market is bullish for the regulatory clarity that may follow from the move. Stablecoins have surged in popularity this year, thus warranting attention. According to a Bloomberg report, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is about to be...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Congressmen seek clarity from SEC chief Gensler, on yield products, stablecoins

Congressmen Warren Davidson, Tom Emmer, Ted Budd, Anthony Gonzalez, and Trey Hollingsworth have addressed a letter to the U.S. SEC Chair seeking clarity around crypto rules. The development comes after a recent report by Bloomberg, discussing the SEC’s “significant authority” over tokens like Tether. Citing sources, it had said that an upcoming regulatory report by the US Treasury is set to establish SEC’s overarching authority in the sector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Top US commodities cop challenges SEC’s authority to regulate Bitcoin

A feud has broken out over which US regulator has the authority to regulate cryptocurrencies, with the interim head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission challenging Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler. On Wednesday, acting chair of the CFTC Rostin Behnam argued with the Senate Agriculture Committee that the...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

US SEC Could Be Set to Start Regulating Stablecoins Soon

The US Treasury Department has reportedly instructed in a report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it will have enough legal power over stablecoins like Tether (USDT). According to Bloomberg, quoting sources familiar with the matter, the regulator could be greenlighted to establish a series of guidelines on how to police these tokens.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Gary Gensler
International Business Times

Tether, Other Stablecoins Headed For Tighter SEC Regulation: Report

U.S. Treasury department and other agencies will specify in a report expected this week that the Securities and Exchange Commission has significant authority over stablecoins such as Tether, Bloomberg reported without identifying sources. The eagerly awaited official report will also urge Congress to pass legislation to regulate the blockchain-based digital...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

President’s Working Group on Financial Markets Expected to Publish Report on Stablecoins Soon

The President’s Working Group on Financial Markets (PWG) is expected to soon publish its anticipated report on the burgeoning stablecoin market. In addition to the US Secretary of the Treasury, the PWG includes the Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
U.S. POLITICS
cryptonews.com

SEC Looks Set to Unleash Stablecoin Crackdown in US

After a number of warnings on stablecoins from its chair Gary Gensler, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly ready to unleash a “crackdown” on stablecoins – and will ask lawmakers to grant it new powers over fiat-pegged tokens. Bloomberg, quoting anonymous “people familiar with the matter”...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Us Dollar#The Us Treasury#Usdt#Usd Coin#The Pax Dollar#Bloomberg#Circle#Cftc#Federal Reserve
cryptopolitan.com

SEC to head U.S. stablecoin regulation and enforcement

SEC to take charge in regulating the stablecoins sector in the United States. PWG is proposing a change in banking charters to accommodate stablecoins. The U.S. regulatory agencies have authorized the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to head the U.S. efforts in governing the stablecoins sector. The regulatory authority is taking over regulating the cryptocurrency industry. According to secret sources, the agency struck a deal with other U.S. firms. They will now propose laws and manage stablecoins.
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Sweeping US Stablecoin Regulations Inch Nearer

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is poised to crack down on the burgeoning stablecoin market according to emerging reports. On Oct 26, Bloomberg cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter in a report pertaining to new stringent regulations regarding stablecoins. A highly anticipated report is expected to be...
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Cryptocurrencies Pose Threat to US Sanctions, Says Treasury Department

The US Treasury said that cryptocurrencies can dent the role of the USD as a reserve currency while incentivizing other people in hiding cross-border transactions. The US Treasury seems to be worried enough regarding the rising use of cryptocurrencies. Earlier this week on Monday, October 18, the Treasury Department published a report noting how cryptocurrencies can undermine the effect of US sanctions.
U.S. POLITICS
coingeek.com

US Treasury warns digital currencies could undermine sanctions

Digital currencies could undermine the impact of sanctions imposed by the United States, a report by the Treasury Department has stated. As per the report, targets of U.S. sanctions are turning to digital currencies to circumvent the U.S. dollar-dominated global financial system, eroding the effectiveness of the U.S. sanctions. The...
FOREIGN POLICY
FXStreet.com

US 10Y Treasury yield to rise to 2% on a 12M horizon – Danske Bank

The Federal Reserve will probably have enacted rate lift-off twelve months from now according to analysts at Danske Bank. They expect to see continuing upward pressure on long-term yields. They see the 10Y US Treasury yields reaching 2% on a twelve-month horizon. Key Quotes:. “We now expect two rate hikes,...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

US Treasury says it must ‘modernize and adapt’ to digital currencies

The United States Department of the Treasury has issued a review on sanctions and suggested the government do more to develop its infrastructure and policies in regards to digital assets. In a report on Monday, the Treasury Department said the growing use of digital assets was hampering the implementation of...
FOREIGN POLICY
theblockcrypto.com

US Treasury wants to get crypto industry on board with sanctions programs

The Treasury wants to keep its sanctions toolbox effective. That apparently means working with the crypto industry. On October 18, the Treasury published a review of sanctions for 2021. While it highlights crypto as a threat, it also stresses the need for the department to engage with the crypto community.
U.S. POLITICS
FXStreet.com

US Treasury highlights crypto as threat that could harm efficacy of sanctions

The US Treasury Department has issued a review of sanctions for 2021, expressing some concerns that could undermine its strength and trust. Cryptocurrencies were viewed as a threat as its adoption continually increases. The department stressed the need for better communication and engagement with the crypto community and financial institutions.
U.S. POLITICS
CoinTelegraph

Why now? SEC took eight years to authorize a Bitcoin ETF in the US

Eight years in the making, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) silent approval of a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) last week elicited a wave of exuberance in the crypto space and sent the price of the key digital currency to a new all-time high. Despite some analysts...
MARKETS
AFP

US Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

The Federal Reserve is set to begin removing a major plank of the stimulus policies it rolled out last year as the pandemic began, a sign of the progress the US economy has posted since the historic downturn. While the American central bank is always capable of surprises, its top officials have widely signaled that they will announce at their policy meeting next week the start of a drawback in their monthly purchases of bonds and securities, which they began as the economy collapsed in March 2020 to stop the crisis from becoming a catastrophe. The world's largest economy has undoubtedly come a long way from those dire days, but with an unpleasant passenger: inflation, which has spiked throughout much of this year, and caused some economists to name the Fed's easy money policies as an accessory. Fed Chair Jerome Powell could touch on these topics when he speaks following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning Tuesday, and may also offer the central bank's latest views on the state of the recovery.
BUSINESS

