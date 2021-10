CHICAGO -- Carrying a 4-0 record heading into a Thursday night matchup with the New York Knicks, the Chicago Bulls fell in a hard-fought 104-103 loss after DeMar DeRozan failed to convert what would've been a game-winning mid-range jumper at the buzzer. The Bulls had to fight tooth and nail to get in that position after being down by nine points with a little under two minutes left.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO