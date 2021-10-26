Takeaways from the Heat’s Jimmy Butler-led win over the Magic in Kyle Lowry’s return

Miami Heat players and coaches call it Kyle Chaos. For the orchestrator of that chaos, his approach is simple. “Just keep pushing,” Kyle Lowry said. “Don’t have to wait. Just keep trying to keep the pace up. Even with a dead-ball turnover, just try to keep the pace up. We’ve got guys that are really good defensively and we have one of the best rebounders in the game with Bam [Adebayo]. We have great shooters, so just trying to get open looks for everybody, just keeping the pace high no matter what happens. Dead ball, turnover, rebound, just continue to keep a steady pace.”

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO