Takeaways from the Heat’s Jimmy Butler-led win over the Magic in Kyle Lowry’s return

Derrick
 5 days ago

MIAMI — Maybe it’s as simple as just having starting point...

www.thederrick.com

bardown.com

The Miami Heat have a new nickname for Kyle Lowry's game

Kyle Lowry seems to enjoying his time in Miami with his new teammates and he seems to have also gotten a new nickname as well. In Toronto we know him as KLow or when Matty D would say "don’t poke the bear," we all knew who he was referring too. Kyle Lowey’s aggressive quick style of play developed in Toronto has a name in Miami.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler baptizes Kyle Lowry with new hilarious nickname

The Miami Heat are raring to go for the new NBA season, and judging by the recent remarks of star forward Jimmy Butler, it seems everything will be organized chaos for the squad. Obviously, one of the players that will be scrutinized early on for the Heat is veteran guard...
NBA
chatsports.com

Five daily thoughts: Kyle Lowry’s Heat debut and more

It’s game day again, and they’re coming on fast now, aren’t they? The Toronto Raptors play the Boston Celtics tonight and the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow, and then it’s every day for a week. Phew!. 1. Favourite Son. Kyle Lowry made his Miami Heat debut last night, and, well, it was...
NBA
Yardbarker

Winning Attitude is Perhaps Kyle Lowry's Best Asset for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat brought in veteran guard Kyle Lowry for his ability to facilitate. They also signed him last offseason for his scoring. And leadership. And championship pedigree. But, mostly importantly, Lowry is on the roster for wins. That's all Heat team president Pat Riley cares about his latest free...
NBA
Derrick

Heat find that without Kyle Lowry there is no Plan B

Plan B? Apparently it’s anybody’s guess when it comes to the Miami Heat’s approach without point guard Kyle Lowry. After a preseason when players were effusive about the unique stylings of the team’s prized offseason acquisition, the reality of how far the Heat have moved into Lowry’s orbit became evident in his absence Saturday night.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Stop the Ridiculous Kyle Lowry Slander: Four Reasons New Heat Guard Is A Massive Upgrade Over Goran Dragic

Two years. It’s been two years since Kyle Lowry (now a member of the Miami Heat) and the Toronto Raptors won their first championship. Two years since Lowry put on a clinical Game 6 performance to seal the championship in front of the Warriors home crowd. And yet, time and time again… people seem to […] The post Stop the Ridiculous Kyle Lowry Slander: Four Reasons New Heat Guard Is A Massive Upgrade Over Goran Dragic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Making Things Simpler For Teammates

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry had just five points and six assists in Thursday's victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, but teammates are already loving his impact. Here's a look at what the Heat had to say about his first regular season in a Heat uniform:. JIMMY BUTLER: “Kyle is always...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Heat’s Kyle Lowry laps Kobe Bryant for historic NBA milestone

It was a huge day for Miami Heat’s new guard Kyle Lowry he ended up moving past the great Kobe Bryant in all-time threes made in his Heat debut. The former NBA champion finally got his name on the board in the third quarter with his first three-pointer for the Heat which put him past […] The post VIDEO: Heat’s Kyle Lowry laps Kobe Bryant for historic NBA milestone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
numberfire.com

Kyle Lowry starting Thursday night in Heat debut

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry is making his debut with the Heat, as he signed a 3-year, $85 million deal in the season. He'll be the team's starting point guard going forward this season. Joining Lowry in the lineup are Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo.
NBA
Newsbug.info

Takeaways and details from the Heat’s dominant season-opening win over the Bucks

MIAMI — Last season ended for the Miami Heat with a disappointing 17-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in May that sent the organization into the summer reassessing its roster. The revamped and re-energized Heat opened this season with a statement win over the Bucks that only added to the excitement and intrigue of what may lie ahead.
NBA
chatsports.com

Jimmy Butler’s 36 points powers Heat past Magic, 107-90

After struggling in the Miami Heat’s overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers Saturday night, Jimmy Butler looked for his shot from the jump Monday night against the Orlando Magic. He made mid-range jumpers, stole the ball for breakaway dunks and even had some dunks. He feasted on second-year point guard...
NBA
Miami Herald

‘The game looks better when Kyle is out there.’ Here’s one way Lowry is helping the Heat

Miami Heat players and coaches call it Kyle Chaos. For the orchestrator of that chaos, his approach is simple. “Just keep pushing,” Kyle Lowry said. “Don’t have to wait. Just keep trying to keep the pace up. Even with a dead-ball turnover, just try to keep the pace up. We’ve got guys that are really good defensively and we have one of the best rebounders in the game with Bam [Adebayo]. We have great shooters, so just trying to get open looks for everybody, just keeping the pace high no matter what happens. Dead ball, turnover, rebound, just continue to keep a steady pace.”
NBA
Birmingham Star

Jimmy Butler (36 points) paces Heat in easy win over Magic

Jimmy Butler scored 24 of his 36 points in the first half to fuel the host Miami Heat to a 107-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday. Butler made 15 of 21 shots from the floor and added five steals to help the Heat defeat the Magic for the sixth time in the last seven meetings.
NBA
The Ringer

Kyle Lowry Has Turned on the Burners for the Heat

It didn’t take long for the Miami Heat to start looking like a Kyle Lowry team. That’s probably because Kyle Lowry loves to make sure things don’t take long. The Heat enter Friday’s matchup with the Hornets at 3-1 following an emphatic road win in Brooklyn. (Their lone loss came in overtime, and with Lowry in street clothes.) Miami ran rampant over the wobbling Nets, upping the tempo against a sluggish opponent while hunting high-percentage attempts early in the shot clock. All those leak-outs and long balls were clearly part of Erik Spoelstra’s game plan; Miami correctly sensed an opportunity against one of the NBA’s most permissive and least effective transition defenses. But they also came as a natural byproduct of the Heat plugging Lowry—long one of the league’s premier early-offense fire-starters—into their attack.
NBA
NBA

