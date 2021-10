In his first appearance before the House Financial Services Committee today, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra told lawmakers that although he agreed with Acting Director David Uejio’s decision to rescind a policy statement on “abusive” conduct issued by former Director Kathy Kraninger, he has “huge aspirations to create durable jurisprudence” regarding the definition of “abusive” in the Dodd-Frank Act. He noted that “it could be a mix” of the judicial decisions and “how the CFPB may use rules and guidance to help articulate those standards.”

