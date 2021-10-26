CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hofmann nets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets defeat Dallas 4-1

By NICOLE KRAFT - Associated Press
Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gregory Hofmann scored his first NHL goal and added an assist,...

Big win on Monday night at Nationwide Arena, as the Columbus Blue Jackets dominated play for long stretches and defeated the visiting Dallas Stars 4-1. The Jackets entered the game with shuffled lines, with Brad Larsen demoting Alexandre Texier to the fourth line and elevating Gregory Hofmann to a line with Jack Roslovic and Oliver BJORKSTRAND. That line put the team on the board in the first period, with Hofmann and Roslovic collaborating on a steal at the blue line, which sent Roslovic and BJORKSTRAND on a breakaway. Roslovic skated through traffic with power, then BJORKSTRAND finished with a snipe under the glove of Braden Holtby.
To the fans in attendance at Nationwide Arena, it looked like the puck had crossed the line. Cole Sillinger thought so, too. In the second period of the Blue Jackets' game against the Dallas Stars on Monday, Sillinger appeared to pick up the second goal of his rookie season with a backhand tucked between Stars goaltender Braden Holtby and the post.
COLUMBUS -- Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves to help the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars at Nationwide Arena on Monday. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gregory Hofmann and Zach Werenski each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (4-2-0). "We had a solid game...
Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
Puck drop is almost here, so come hang out and chat with us about tonight’s game! Will the Jackets bounce back from their first loss of the year?. Coach Larsen has some new look lines, and Elvis is back in net. Sticking with the redemption theme, Scott Harrington is still in the lineup to try and improve on his previous performance.
Patrik Laine scored at 2:16 of overtime as the host Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the expansion Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Saturday night. Laine took a pass from Zach Werenski and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle. Eric Robinson also scored for Columbus...
TAMPA (SNN-TV) - Aleksander Barkov scored the go-ahead goal 3:40 into the third period and the Florida Panthers won their third straight game by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 Tuesday night. Barkov slammed a loose puck in the crease past Andrei Vasilevskiy for his second of the season. It...
DETROIT — Lucas Raymond made his first NHL goal a big one for the Detroit Red Wings, breaking a scoreless tie at 6:38 of the third period on the way to a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 19-year-old Raymond, from Gothenburg, Sweden, was picked fourth overall by...
Jordan Kyrou scored twice in a career-high, four-point game and Klim Kostin netted a pair of goals 47 seconds apart in a five-goal outburst in the second period to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday in Glendale, Ariz. Pavel Buchnevich, Justin...
DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond made his first NHL goal a big one for the Detroit Red Wings, breaking a scoreless tie at 6:38 of the third period on the way to a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 19-year-old Raymond, from Gothenburg, Sweden, was picked fourth overall by the Red Wings in […]
DETROIT -- In the end, Detroit Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond made sure a largely dominant, yet previously scoreless offensive effort didn't last any longer. Raymond scored his first-career NHL goal 6:17 into the decisive third period, breaking a scoreless tie and giving Detroit a lead it would not relinquish in an eventual 4-1 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena.
Rookie Dawson Mercer picked up his first-career NHL goal in his second-career NHL game to help lift the Devils in a 4-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken Tuesday night at Prudential Center. ALL YOUR POST-GAME INFO WATCH LIVE Watch our LIVE Post-Game Show with Chris Wescott and Matt Loughlin GAME DAY Box Score Advanced Stats In-Game Highlights Photo Gallery POST-GAME VIDEO COMING SOON - Full Highlights The Devils continue their homestand with their first-divisional games against the Washington Capitals this Thursday coming up.
