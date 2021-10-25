"Hushed and Grim"

There was a time, not so long ago, when deathcore was routinely decried as a one-dimensional clown show for emotionally stunted, suburbanite timewasters. Harsh dissenting voices may have had a point in terms of the genre's low-hanging fruit, but WHITECHAPEL have done more than arguably any other band to prove the doubters wrong, particularly so in recent times. Always one of deathcore's most creative bands, Phil Bozeman's crew have evolved steadily but with dogged commitment to the cause, and nearly two decades of hard work came to startling fruition on 2019's "The Valley". Widely and rightly acclaimed, WHITECHAPEL's seventh album retained the band's trademark avalanche of seven / eight-string riffs and venomous guttural vocals, but added a slew of new elements, sustained bursts of melody, far greater atmospheric depth than on any previous album and several of the finest songs the band have ever written. Not surprisingly, then, "Kin" arrives with great expectations looming overhead, and for the most part it lives up to its predecessor's high standards and subtly oddball take on metal modernity.
