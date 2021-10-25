"Hushed and Grim"

There is a lot to be said for slamming your cards down on the table on day one. THULCANDRA always made it plain where their allegiances lay: to DISSECTION's frosty spite and, to a lesser extent, SACRAMENTUM, with all the insidious melodies and fiery riffing that such a salute entails. Over the course of three studio albums, guitarist and frontman Steffen Kummerer has consistently beefed up the potential of that straightforward blueprint, peaking with 2015's "Ascension Lost". More imaginative than their myopic vision should allow, THULCANDRA have never quite hit the jackpot in terms of attention or acclaim, but the Germans' zealous commitment to the ice-hearted cause has never been in doubt. On "A Dying Wish", they indicate that the last six years have been spent streamlining and sharpening their trademark sound. While these new songs are not vastly different in tone or spirit than their predecessors, the fourth THULCANDRA album rips and terrorizes with the intensity of a debut.

