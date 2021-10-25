CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Hushed and Grim"

 5 days ago

Headier moments of psychedelics and progressive-metal noodling have always been baked into MASTODON's sound, going back to the more overtly doomier days that birthed their 2002 debut, "Remission". The last decade of the band's career has seen the Atlanta, GA quartet wade further into those more adventurous waters. What has helped...

mxdwn.com

Mastodon Share Bewitching New Track “Sickle And Peace” From Forthcoming Album Hushed And Grim

American heavy metal band Mastodon recently released a new track from their upcoming album Hushed and Grim. The song “Sickle and Peace“, fitting with the name of the album is indeed very grim. Opening up with a echoing, mythical siren sounding lullaby we hear the main lines of the song “Death comes with him and brings sickle and peace”. Right after we hear the distinctive guitars and droning voice of Troy Sanders extending every line creating a spooky sound that also allows listeners to ruminate on the meaning. The drumming of Brann Dailor brings a jazzier feel to the song, with many seemingly random assortments of drums scattered throughout the background. Dailor also contributes his vocals to the chorus, providing a break with a younger sounding voice from the heavy voice of Sanders. A guitar solo from Brent Hinds interrupts the song around the 4 minute mark and displays Brent’s skillful mastery of the instrument and also leaves a slightly unsettling effect that fits with the themes of death and unknown.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mastodon Crush/Redeem You on ‘Hushed and Grim’

Metal? Rock? Prog? Who knows anymore. All we know is that Mastodon are still exceedingly adept at the ageless art of kicking ass. After 21 years on the job, the venerated Atlanta shredders haven’t lost a thunderous step; in fact, on their eighth album, Hushed and Grim, they’ve gained a whole new footing.  Mastodon began as an aggressive sludge-metal group that came of age in the shadow of bands like Sleep and Neurosis. That sludge-ridden “stoner” style saw a boom in the 2000s with acts such as Baroness and Torche, but Mastodon had especially unique success with their early work; so much...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: MASTODON Hushed and Grim

Disregarding 2020's Medium Rarities compilation, it's been over four years since Mastodon released new music. As a result (and because of how outstanding 2017's Emperor of Sand LP and Cold Dark Place EP were), hopes have been immensely high for whatever the Georgian progressive/stoner metal quartet would dish out when they finally came back. Fortunately, the answer—Hushed and Grim—exceeds expectations.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

THULCANDRA

There is a lot to be said for slamming your cards down on the table on day one. THULCANDRA always made it plain where their allegiances lay: to DISSECTION's frosty spite and, to a lesser extent, SACRAMENTUM, with all the insidious melodies and fiery riffing that such a salute entails. Over the course of three studio albums, guitarist and frontman Steffen Kummerer has consistently beefed up the potential of that straightforward blueprint, peaking with 2015's "Ascension Lost". More imaginative than their myopic vision should allow, THULCANDRA have never quite hit the jackpot in terms of attention or acclaim, but the Germans' zealous commitment to the ice-hearted cause has never been in doubt. On "A Dying Wish", they indicate that the last six years have been spent streamlining and sharpening their trademark sound. While these new songs are not vastly different in tone or spirit than their predecessors, the fourth THULCANDRA album rips and terrorizes with the intensity of a debut.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SCORPIONS Unveil 'Peacemaker' Single Cover Artwork

SCORPIONS have unveiled the cover artwork for their new single, "Peacemaker". The track, which was originally scheduled for release on October 21, will now arrive on November 4. The band said: "Here it is: the Peacemaker Cover Artwork! This photo captures perfectly how we feel as a band. So excited...
ROCK MUSIC
marthastewart.com

Do You Collect Vinyl Records? Here Are Five Albums That Our Expert Says Are Among the Most Rare and Valuable

Despite how convenient digital albums and music streaming services are, there's something undeniably special about vinyl records. And though they were once considered old-fashioned, records are now making a comeback, with current artists releasing their brand-new albums as vinyls in addition to digital mediums. That doesn't change the value of some vintage records, though. In fact, there are a number of older vinyls that now sell for staggering prices; knowing the value of certain records makes searching for them almost like a treasure hunt for music aficionados. From rock to hip hop, here are a few of the most valuable records out there—a few of which may surprise you.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID

Jon Bon Jovi has tested positive for COVID during a fan club getaway in Florida. The performance portion of the Runaway with JBJ event has been canceled. Staff on hand shared the news with fans, who were ultimate disappointed by the breakthrough case. A rep says that JBJ is fully...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Whale 99.1 FM

Top 10 Duane Allman Collaborations

By the time the Allman Brothers Band formed in 1969, there was nothing amateur about Duane Allman's guitar playing. He'd already been playing to audiences for the better part of a decade. This was far, far from the Fillmore. Instead, Allman appeared at "bars, night clubs, lounges, and before that...
MUSIC
HuffingtonPost

Dave Grohl Says He Overheard Kurt Cobain Talking About Kicking Him Out Of Nirvana

Dave Grohl told Vulture in an interview published Tuesday that Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain considered replacing him as the band’s drummer. The subject came up when Craig Jenkins of Vulture asked Grohl about a piece by journalist Michael Azerrad that claimed that during the American tour for “In Utero,” Cobain was heard yelling in his hotel room about “firing” Grohl.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Dion shares song ft. Bruce Springsteen & Patti Scialfa off new guest-filled album

Rock/doo-wop/pop legend Dion may remain best known for early '60s singles like "Runaround Sue" and "The Wanderer," but he's remained active, and just last year he released the guest-filled album Blues With Friends, featuring Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Billy F Gibbons, Jeff Beck, Van Morrison, Brian Setzer, and more, and now, as Stereogum points out, he has announced another guest-filled album, Stomping Ground, due November 5 via Keeping The Blues Alive Records (pre-order).
MUSIC
1033theeagle.com

Allman Brothers Band guitarist Duane Allman died 50 years ago today

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the death of Duane Allman, the co-founder and masterful slide-guitar player of The Allman Brothers Band. Allman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Macon, Georgia, a few months after the group released its classic live album At Fillmore East. He was just 24.
MACON, GA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

WHITECHAPEL

There was a time, not so long ago, when deathcore was routinely decried as a one-dimensional clown show for emotionally stunted, suburbanite timewasters. Harsh dissenting voices may have had a point in terms of the genre's low-hanging fruit, but WHITECHAPEL have done more than arguably any other band to prove the doubters wrong, particularly so in recent times. Always one of deathcore's most creative bands, Phil Bozeman's crew have evolved steadily but with dogged commitment to the cause, and nearly two decades of hard work came to startling fruition on 2019's "The Valley". Widely and rightly acclaimed, WHITECHAPEL's seventh album retained the band's trademark avalanche of seven / eight-string riffs and venomous guttural vocals, but added a slew of new elements, sustained bursts of melody, far greater atmospheric depth than on any previous album and several of the finest songs the band have ever written. Not surprisingly, then, "Kin" arrives with great expectations looming overhead, and for the most part it lives up to its predecessor's high standards and subtly oddball take on metal modernity.
ROCK MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Gucci Mane Calls For The Freedom Of Former & Current 1017 Artists

It's crazy to think of all the artists Gucci Mane's introduced over the years. Since launching So Icey Entertainment, and subsequently 1017, Gucci Mane offered a big break to some of the biggest stars of today. Migos, Young Thug, and Nicki Minaj all came up under Gucci Mane's wing. And while those three names, specifically, transformed into cultural behemoths, there are other artists that he signed that ended up behind bars as their careers began to blossom.
CELEBRITIES

