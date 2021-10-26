UN: Iran executes people at `alarming rate' -- 250 in 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the UN’s atomic watchdog plans to visit Iran before the end of next month amid questions about whether Iran will return to negotiations aimed at reviving the languishing 2015 nuclear deal. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi says he intends to visit Tehran “soon” to discuss and hopefully resolve specific concerns about Iran’s nuclear program. Iran is in violation of several aspects of the 2015 deal that the IAEA is charged with monitoring and has suspended some elements of other cooperation with the watchdog. His comments come as world powers are stepping up pressure on Iran to return to talks intended to bring both Iran and the United States back into compliance with the deal.

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO