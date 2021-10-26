CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN: Iran executes people at `alarming rate' -- 250 in 2020

Derrick
 5 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Iran executed over 250 people, including at least four child offenders, in 2020 and so far...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Southside Matt

Israel “alarms” US, UN with terrorist designations

Following an initiative taken by the country’s security force, Shin Bet, and the country’s Ministry of Defense had passed through appropriate legal channels, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed an executive order labeling six Palestinian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) as terrorist organizations. The NGOs involved have been tied to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).
Editor at Global Perspectives

UN Finds Iran Still Giving Death Penalty Sentences for Child Offenders

independent investigator, Javaid RehmanUnited Nations. UN independent investigator, Javaid Rehman, said Monday to the UN General Assembly’s Human Rights Committee that Iran continues to implement the death penalty “at an alarming rate.” Noting, “the absence of official statistics and lack of transparency around executions means that this practice escapes scrutiny resulting in serious abuses preventing accountability.”
abc17news.com

UN atomic agency head to visit Iran as nuke talks uncertain

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the UN’s atomic watchdog plans to visit Iran before the end of next month amid questions about whether Iran will return to negotiations aimed at reviving the languishing 2015 nuclear deal. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi says he intends to visit Tehran “soon” to discuss and hopefully resolve specific concerns about Iran’s nuclear program. Iran is in violation of several aspects of the 2015 deal that the IAEA is charged with monitoring and has suspended some elements of other cooperation with the watchdog. His comments come as world powers are stepping up pressure on Iran to return to talks intended to bring both Iran and the United States back into compliance with the deal.
WORLD
Gazette

UN nuclear watchdog calls for censure of Iran over violations

World powers should censure Iran for stonewalling the United Nations nuclear inspectors, according to the watchdog agency's chief. International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi's call for the global rebuke of Iran comes after months of Western powers avoiding action, fearing it might jeopardize President Joe Biden's bid to broker a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Grossi, who spent the week briefing U.S. lawmakers and officials on Iran's violation of multiple agreements with the IAEA, was asked in public if he believes that "censure [is a] good idea" now and gave an affirmative, if laconic, answer.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights In Iran#Ap#U N
NBC Connecticut

UN Watchdog Warns of Damaged Ability to Monitor Iran's Nuclear Activity

Fragile measures to monitor Iran's nuclear activity that were established by the U.N.'s atomic energy watchdog are becoming undone, its director-general warned. Grossi said he urgently needed to speak to Iran's new foreign minister to revive this aspect of the agreement, seen as vital to propping up the beleaguered 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hngn.com

Syria Executes 24 People Connected to 2020 Wildfires, Calling It Terrorism Amid Reports That Officials Stole $100 Million in UN Donations

The Syrian government ruled to execute 24 people and sentenced 11 others to lifetime prison sentences with hard labor for allegedly lighting wildfires in 2020 that burned through the country's northwest region. The news was announced on Thursday by the Syrian justice ministry in a Facebook statement and noted the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

UN nuclear chief says Iran’s restricted access to nuke facility damages monitoring program

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog says his monitoring program in Iran has been restricted at a key facility, raising concern that it will not be possible for world powers that are party to a 2015 nuclear deal to “reconstruct the picture” of Iran’s nuclear program down the road.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
United Nations
Derrick

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan's generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup. Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s...
ADVOCACY
Derrick

American B-1B bomber flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Air Force said Sunday it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in the Mideast with allies including Israel amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. The B-1B Lancer bomber flew Saturday...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Iran Says Biden Can Issue 'Executive Order' if Serious About Returning to Nuclear Pact

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's foreign minister said on Sunday that if the United States was serious about rejoining Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, President Joe Biden could just issue an "executive order", the state-owned Iran newspaper reported. The accord, under which Iran curtailed nuclear work seen as a...
POTUS
dallassun.com

Chinese people always uphold authority and sanctity of UN: Xi

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said Chinese people have always upheld the authority and sanctity of the United Nations (UN) and practiced multilateralism, and China's cooperation with the UN has deepened steadily for the past 50 years. Xi made the remarks in Beijing at...
CHINA
AFP

US, allies chastise Russia on media freedom

The United States and its allies on Thursday urged Russia to protect media freedom, condemning what they called a crackdown on independent outlets. In a joint statement, the United States and 17 other nations including France, Germany and Britain said that Russia's strenuous new requirements on media to label themselves as "foreign agents," with fines if not, marked an "unambiguous effort to suppress Russians' access to independent reporting." They said that Russia appeared intent on closing the presence in the country of US government-backed Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty following the closure of independent outlets. The outlets also criticized Russia for detaining journalists who covered protests for imprisoned opposition activist Alexei Navalny as well as over alleged abuse of a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reporter in Russian-annexed Crimea.
U.S. POLITICS
FloridaDaily

Ted Deutch Brings Out Resolution Condemning Iran for Persecuting the Baha’i People

This week, a congressman from the Sunshine State introduced a resolution “condemning the government of Iran‘s state-sponsored persecution of its Baha’i minority and its continued violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.”. U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., introduced the resolution...
FOREIGN POLICY
Shore News Network

UN sounds alarm on missing climate pledges

BRUSSELS/GENEVA (Reuters) -Global governments’ plans to cut emissions in the years ahead are not enough to avert catastrophic climate change which would lead to “endless suffering”, a U.N. report said on Monday. With less than a week until the United Nations COP26 conference begins, the report laid bare the gap...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy