NBA

Butler scores 36, Heat pull away to top Magic 107-90

Derrick
 5 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 36 points on 15-for-21 shooting, Bam Adebayo added...

www.thederrick.com

FOX Sports

Orlando Magic travel to the Heat

LINE: Heat -14 BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic. Miami finished 24-18 in Eastern Conference action and 21-15 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Heat allowed opponents to score 108.1 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season. Orlando went 21-51 overall and...
NBA
newspressnow.com

Brissett helps Pacers pull away from Heat in overtime

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — After not playing much defense in the season's first two games, the Indiana Pacers were far more stingy against the Miami Heat. The Pacers outscored the Heat 16-5 in overtime for a 102-91 victory on Saturday night to avoid losing a third consecutive close game in which they blew a halftime lead.
NBA
The Associated Press

Adebayo has 24, Heat pull away to beat Nets 106-93

NEW YORK (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 106-93 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Jimmy Butler added 17 points for Miami (3-1). P.J. Tucker finished with 15, and Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon each contributed 14.
NBA
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Markieff Morris
orlandopinstripedpost.com

Heat 107, Magic 90: Magic get off to slow start in Miami

A high-energy victory in New York, followed by an early-morning arrival in Miami, and then the first back-to-back of the season resulted in a predictable outcome: a slow start. The Magic fell behind early against the Heat thanks to some turnovers and cold shooting and never fully recovered, losing 107-90...
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: Depending on top-heavy scoring is a dangerous game

As of now, the Miami Heat are finding a ton of success on the defensive side of the floor. They are the top defense in terms of both points allowed and defensive rating. They are only letting up around 95 points per game and have been holding opposing offenses hostage on that end. It has been truly amazing to watch.
NBA
buffalonynews.net

Jimmy Butler's 36 points paces Heat in easy win over Magic

Jimmy Butler scored 24 of his 36 points in the first half to fuel the host Miami Heat to a 107-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday. Butler made 15 of 21 shots from the floor and added five steals to help the Heat defeat the Magic for the sixth time in the last seven meetings.
NBA
#Ap#The Miami Heat
Derrick

Butler steps up in Adebayo's absence as Heat rout Grizzlies, 129-103

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Before Saturday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra reminisced about how it meant so much to Jimmy Butler to defer upon his 2019 arrival, to make sure his new teammates appreciated the completeness of his game. That was then.
NBA
Derrick

Butler has 27, Heat make 21 3s and route Grizzlies 129-103

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Tyler Herro added 22 and the Miami Heat used a strong shooting performance to rout the Memphis Grizzlies 129-103 on Saturday night. Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry scored 15 points each, Lowry added eight assists as the Heat made 21 3-pointers,...
NBA
NBA
NBA
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Basketball
Sports
rolling out
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA

Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He 'damn near told coach' to keep him on the bench
NBA
NBA

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Troubling Zion Williamson Video
NBA
NBA

NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife
NBA
NBA

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA

