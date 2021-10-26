Andersen stops former team, streaking Hurricanes beat Leafs

When we last saw Frederik Andersen he was regularly imploding in the Leafs net, and it seemed like his career was coming to an unfortunate end. The Hurricanes didn’t see it that way, and walked away from a promising goaltender they were developing in favour of giving more money to Freddie. It seems like it is working out fine for the Canes and Andersen, as he’s been off to a hot start this year. Probably the last thing the Leafs want to see when Mrazek, who was brought in from the Canes, is now sitting on the IR, and fans are regularly questioning what is wrong with the Leafs.
