NHL

Andersen stops former team, streaking Hurricanes beat Leafs

By BOB SUTTON - Associated Press
Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Frederik Andersen made 24 saves against his former team and...

www.thederrick.com

NHL

Andersen makes 38 saves for Hurricanes in win against Predators

NASHVILLE -- Frederik Andersen made 38 saves for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. Jesper Fast, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen scored, and Brett Pesce had two assists for the Hurricanes, who have won their first two games of the season.
NHL
nsjonline.com

Svechnikov, Andersen lead Hurricanes to 2-0-0 start

Coming off their goal-filled season opener, the Hurricanes’ follow-up Saturday in Nashville was more like Carolina’s playoff series against the Predators — low-scoring and tightly contested. The end result was also similar. Andrei Svechnikov’s tie-breaking goal with six minutes remaining put Carolina ahead for good, and the Hurricanes improved to...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

The Leafs reunion with Freddie Andersen seems ill timed

When we last saw Frederik Andersen he was regularly imploding in the Leafs net, and it seemed like his career was coming to an unfortunate end. The Hurricanes didn’t see it that way, and walked away from a promising goaltender they were developing in favour of giving more money to Freddie. It seems like it is working out fine for the Canes and Andersen, as he’s been off to a hot start this year. Probably the last thing the Leafs want to see when Mrazek, who was brought in from the Canes, is now sitting on the IR, and fans are regularly questioning what is wrong with the Leafs.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Maple Leafs Aim to Block Out the Noise against Andersen's Hurricanes

RALEIGH -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen spent much of Sunday watching football as they hung out for the first time in a while. Despite being teammates last season, the two friends couldn't enjoy the same type of activities with NHL COVID protocols...
NHL
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Nino Niederreiter
Person
Jaccob Slavin
Person
Sebastian Aho
chatsports.com

They Said It: Brind’Amour, Slavin, Lorentz, Andersen discuss win over Leafs

The Carolina Hurricanes stayed perfect Monday night in PNC Arena, beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 in a dominant performance. The Canes got goals from Sebastian Aho, Steven Lorentz, Nino Niederreiter and Andrei Svechnikov, while Jaccob Slavin picked up two assists. In net, Frederik Andersen made 24 saves to take down his former team.
NHL
1stohiobattery.com

Boone Jenner Continues Goalscoring Streak Against Hurricanes

Six seasons ago, Boone Jenner tallied 30 goals for the Blue Jackets. Since that 2015-16 season, he's never scored more than 18 in a season. However, it looks like he's regained his scoring touch, especially on the power play. On Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, Jenner scored a power-play goal in the second period to get the Blue Jackets within one goal. It was Jenner's third-straight game with a power-play goal. Through five games, Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with four goals.
NHL
cbs17

‘Canes stay perfect with Andersen backstopping them to win over Maple Leafs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The revenge tour for new Hurricanes players continued Monday night as Frederik Andersen backstopped Carolina to a 4-1 win over his former club, Toronto. Andersen gave up an early goal to Auston Matthews but ended up making 22 stops in the win, marking their fifth in...
NHL
#Streaking#Ap
Raleigh News & Observer

Canes goalie Frederik Andersen has history with the Maple Leafs. But will he play?

Had things gone differently, the Carolina Hurricanes could have had goalie Freddie Andersen in net and the Toronto Maple Leafs started Petr Mrazek in their game Monday at PNC Arena. Talk about an odd juxtaposition. Andersen left the Maple Leafs after last season and signed as a free agent with...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Red-hot Frederik Andersen could add to Maple Leafs' misery

RALEIGH, NC -- Zoom the microscope out from the Toronto Maple Leafs’ latest referendum on themselves, and the wider picture doesn’t do them any favours. A couple of core guys who walked for nothing in the summer seemingly have it all in the fall. There’s Zach Hyman, all tap-ins and...
NHL
Times Daily

Andersen’s SO sends Hurricanes to franchise-best 6-0-0 start

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Frederik Andersen made 33 saves for his first shutout with Carolina, giving the Hurricanes their best six-game start in franchise history with a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
NHL
FanSided

Carolina Hurricanes: Freddie Andersen Is Making the Gamble Worth It

The question for the Carolina Hurricanes has always been the goaltending. The offseason was a huge gamble from the front office, bringing in two new goalies. But man, is Frederik Andersen proving how right the move was. Petr Mrazek and Alex Nedeljkovic were a solid tandem. Not elite, but solid....
NHL
Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
