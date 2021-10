The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Buffalo Sabres on Monday with both teams looking to take care of business over the full 60 minutes of play. Both are coming off productive but disappointing showings on Saturday -- forced to go to extra time and getting a point but failing to come out on top.In their home contest with the Colorado Avalanche, the Lightning tied the match 3-3 for the third time late when Brayden Point scored, but in a rare occurrence, the visitors found a way to get the best of elite goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in the shootout.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO