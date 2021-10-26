12 Flag Raiser Interview - Matt Hasselbeck

The Seahawks will be putting Mike Holmgren and Matt Hasselbeck into their ring of honor at halftime of Monday night’s game against the Saints. Hasselbeck enjoyed some notable wins over New Orleans in his time, none more awesome than their upset wild card victory in the 2010-2011 season. The play that sealed the deal was Marshawn Lynch’s famous Beast Quake run. Watch Hasselbeck tell a funny story about the ball from that play.
SEATTLE (AP) — Matt Hasselbeck seems to hold sharper memories of the tougher times during his long tenure in Seattle than the moments when the Seahawks experienced success. The tougher moments seem to be the ones that have resonated. But that also makes Hasselbeck appreciate the successes he had during his 10 years as the quarterback of the Seahawks and moments such as Monday night when he will be inducted into the Seahawks' Ring of Honor at halftime of Seattle’s matchup with New Orleans. Hasselbeck’s final home game with Seattle was against the Saints in the 2010 playoffs, and now he’ll become the 13th inductee in franchise history on the night the Seahawks face the same opponent.
Former Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck enters the franchise’s Ring of Honor on Sunday. On Friday, he spoke at length with reporters regarding his time with the team. Near the end, Hasselbeck addressed his relationship with the coach who arrived for Hasselbeck’s final year in Seattle. The coach who would move on from Hasselbeck after a season that ended with a division title and a Beastquake playoff win.
Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck had his fair share of questions when the franchise hired Pete Carroll from USC ahead of the 2010 season. The 35-year old veteran was not sure what to think about a college coach taking the reins of a professional program, previous NFL experience aside.
During halftime, Seahawks Legend Matt Hasselbeck was inducted into the Ring of Honor. Hasselbeck became the 13th member of the Ring of Honor and the first inductee since the late Paul Allen was inducted in 2019. Hasselbeck played for the Seahawks from 2001-2010, leading the Hawks to the playoffs for five straight seasons from 2003-2007.
