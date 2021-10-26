CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

12 Flag Raiser Interview - Matt Hasselbeck

seattle Seahawks
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck raised the 12 Flag before the...

www.seahawks.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Hasselbeck shares story about the ball from Marshawn Lynch's 'Beast Quake' run

The Seahawks will be putting Mike Holmgren and Matt Hasselbeck into their ring of honor at halftime of Monday night’s game against the Saints. Hasselbeck enjoyed some notable wins over New Orleans in his time, none more awesome than their upset wild card victory in the 2010-2011 season. The play that sealed the deal was Marshawn Lynch’s famous Beast Quake run. Watch Hasselbeck tell a funny story about the ball from that play.
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

‘Above my wildest dreams’: Matt Hasselbeck on Seahawks Ring of Honor induction

When the Seahawks take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, it won’t be just another primetime game in Seattle at Lumen Field. Rost’s 3 Questions: Can Seahawks’ pass rush find success vs Saints?. At halftime, Matt Hasselbeck, who was the starting quarterback for the Seahawks from 2001...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Football#The New Orleans Saints#American Football
1460 ESPN Yakima

Matt Hasselbeck Takes his Place in Seattle’s Ring of Honor

SEATTLE (AP) — Matt Hasselbeck seems to hold sharper memories of the tougher times during his long tenure in Seattle than the moments when the Seahawks experienced success. The tougher moments seem to be the ones that have resonated. But that also makes Hasselbeck appreciate the successes he had during his 10 years as the quarterback of the Seahawks and moments such as Monday night when he will be inducted into the Seahawks' Ring of Honor at halftime of Seattle’s matchup with New Orleans. Hasselbeck’s final home game with Seattle was against the Saints in the 2010 playoffs, and now he’ll become the 13th inductee in franchise history on the night the Seahawks face the same opponent.
NFL
NBC Sports

Matt Hasselbeck on his final year in Seattle with Pete Carroll: “I loved it, and I didn’t want to love it”

Former Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck enters the franchise’s Ring of Honor on Sunday. On Friday, he spoke at length with reporters regarding his time with the team. Near the end, Hasselbeck addressed his relationship with the coach who arrived for Hasselbeck’s final year in Seattle. The coach who would move on from Hasselbeck after a season that ended with a division title and a Beastquake playoff win.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ranking Matt Hasselbeck's Top 10 Games in a Seahawks Uniform

During a halftime ceremony in Monday's game against the Saints, the Seahawks will induct legendary quarterback Matt Hasselbeck as the 13th member of the franchise's Ring of Honor. Originally acquired from Green Bay in 2001, Hasselbeck starred for 10 seasons in Seattle, throwing for 29,434 yards and 174 touchdowns. He...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Instant Lookback: Seahawks Legend Hasselbeck Inducted Into Ring Of Honor

During halftime, Seahawks Legend Matt Hasselbeck was inducted into the Ring of Honor. Hasselbeck became the 13th member of the Ring of Honor and the first inductee since the late Paul Allen was inducted in 2019. Hasselbeck played for the Seahawks from 2001-2010, leading the Hawks to the playoffs for five straight seasons from 2003-2007.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
thecinemaholic.com

What is Colin Kaepernick’s Net Worth?

Colin Kaepernick is a former football player and civil rights activist who is best-known for playing in the NFL for San Francisco 49ers. Born to Heidi Russo on November 3, 1987, Colin and his mother were abandoned by his father when he was young. Heidi, who was just 19 at the time, decided to put him up for adoption when he was just 5-weeks-old. Luckily, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick gave Colin a new home where he could flourish.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy