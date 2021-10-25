CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROCCAT Vulkan TKL Pro Coming in Arctic White This December

By Kenneth Araullo
mp1st.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on their original Vulkan TKL Pro, German PC peripheral engineer ROCCAT has officially announced the brand-new ROCCAT Vulkan TKL Pro White edition, to be made available this December. The mechanical keyboard will feature all the notable features in the original one, but will sport the popular white color scheme perfect...

mp1st.com

ROCCAT has announced the launch of its new Arctic White version of the Vulcan TKL Pro keyboard, adding another option to its award-winning PC gaming keyboard series. ROCCAT unveiled its first Vulcan mechanical keyboard featuring the Titan Tactile Switch in 2018 at Computex Taiwan, followed by the Titan Speed Switch in 2019.
Roccat's first stab at microphones is a successful if safe entry into the market, but it comes with some neat touches. It's a 24-bit condenser mic with onboard controls, three pattern settings, and some pared-back-but-actually-useful RGB stylings. At this price point there's a lot of competition, and the Torch manages to knock over all the usual bullet points you'd expect from a USB microphone targeted at gamers, streamers, or podcasters who don't have hundreds of dollars to spend.
