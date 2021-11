Halloween is full of rich historical traditions and is celebrated in many different ways around the world. Halloween’s origins began in Ireland, with early Celtic celebrations that took place over 2,000 years ago in ancient Europe. Over time, the Celts’ superstitions that honored both the harvest of Oct. 31 and the blurred boundary between life and death were transformed by the rise of the Roman Empire. In time, Halloween became the widely recognized “All Saints’ Day”, and Catholicism converted the eve of Oct. 31 from what they considered to be ungodly Celtic superstitions to a day for honoring the dead.

